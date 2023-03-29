The St. David High School boys tennis team had its winning streak snapped last week with back-to-back losses.
On Friday, March 24, the Tigers fell 7-2 to the Tucson Gregory School Hawks in St. David.
The St. David High School boys tennis team had its winning streak snapped last week with back-to-back losses.
On Friday, March 24, the Tigers fell 7-2 to the Tucson Gregory School Hawks in St. David.
The day before, Thursday, March 23, St. David was in Douglas where it fell to the Bulldogs 5-4.
Going into the match with Douglas St. David was 4-0 and had a combined 35-0 sets record. The Bulldogs were 2-0, having shut out Tombstone and Tucson Desert View.
The consecutive set winning streak for the Tigers ended when Douglas’ Felipe McGrew beat St. David’s Regan Young 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
In No. 1 singles, Douglas’ Lleyten Angulo beat Marek Haynie 6-4, 6-4.
Douglas’ Mariano Murrieta beat Brayten Trejo 6-3, 6-3 in the No.2 singles match.
St. David junior Sammy Judd beat Paulino Roman 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in No. 3 singles .
St. David’s Connor Curtis was a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 winner over Juan Durazo in their No. 5 singles match and at No. 6 Douglas’ Zarib Rodriguez beat Ricky Blachly 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
Douglas had a 4-2 lead after singles and needed to win just one of three doubles matches to secure the win.
That came in No. 2 doubles when Roman and Angulo beat Young and Judd 8-2.
In No. 1 doubles, Trejo and Haynie were 8-4 winners over McGrew and Murrieta.
Curtis and Blachly disposed of Dominick Mendoza and Jose Baldenegro 8-2 in their No. 3 doubles match.
In the loss to St. Gregory the following day, St. David’s lone wins came at No. 6 singles where Blachly was a 6-3 winner and at No. 2 doubles where Young and Judd were 8-6 winners.
Haynie lost his No. 1 singles match 8-4; Trejo fell 8-5; Judd and Young were beaten by identical scores of 8-3 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and Curtis fell 8-2 at No. 5 singles.
In doubles Trejo and Haynie lost their No. 1 match 8-4 and Curtis and Blachly were defeated 8-4.
St. David, 4-2, has just one match this week, hosting the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday, March 30 at St. David High School.
Douglas, 3-0, hosted Sahuarita Walden Grove on Tuesday, March 28, and will be at Buena on Thursday, March 30.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.