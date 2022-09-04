ST. DAVID − Something about playing the Bagdad Sultans brings out the best in St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding, last year’s Herald/Review co-football player of the year, who passed for a season high 404 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in a 70-20 rout of Bagdad Thursday.
In a state playoff game with Bagdad in October Gooding threw for a season high 407 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
Seven of Gooding’s TD passes went to cousins Koy and Kaydin Richardson, who caught three and four TD passes respectively.
“I just like playing against them,” Gooding said after the game. “They’re good competition. That first hit they got on me was a good hit. It woke me up. Bagdad is a really good team. I’m just glad we won.”
St. David’s defense was tenacious, picking off two Bagdad passes while forcing three fumbles.
Thursday’s game was supposed to have been a close exciting Class 1A game between teams that were 2-0. St. David had outscored its opponents 100-8 while Bagdad had outscored its opposition 100-14.
Instead, it turned into a one-sided blowout beginning in the first quarter as St. David scored the first three times it had the ball
St. David’s first score came on the opening drive when Gooding connected with Kydin Richardson on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Paul Parker’s extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game.
An interception by Koy Richardson on Bagdad’s ensuing possession set the Tigers up for another TD drive that ended when Gooding connected with Richardson on a 24-yard TD pass.
A Bagdad fumble that was recovered by Kydin Richardson led to Gooding and Koy Richardson again connecting, this time for a 7-yard TD pass. Parker’s extra point gave St. David a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bagdad scored on the first play of the second quarter. The failed 2-point conversion left St. David with a 21-6 lead.
Gooding then connected with Kydin Richardson for a 20-yard TD pass. Bagdad would score and convert the 2-point conversion, making the score 28-14.
Gooding and Kydin Richardson then connected on back-to-back TD passes of 3 and 64 yards as St. David led 42-14 at the half.
Midway through the third quarter it was Gooding again to Koy Richardson, this time from 50 yards out.
Bagdad scored, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 49-20.
Gooding would then connect with Parker and Matteo Caraffa on TD passes of 38 and 4 yards giving St. David a commanding 63-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Caraffa closed out the scoring when he scooped up a Bagdad fumble and returned it 26 yards for a score.
“Bagdad is always tough,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They are extremely well coached. We played really well offensively. I was wishing we could stop their run a little bit better but they’re so tough, they’re big and they run hard and they’re hard to tackle.”
Davis was pleased with his team’s offensive execution and praised the play of his quarterback.
“He seems to play well against Bagdad,” he said. “Of course, he plays well all the time. He got a little banged up in the first quarter, but he gutted it out. I was very surprised by this score. Bagdad has such a great program. Any time you can beat them is good.”
The Richardsons were on key, too. Kydin Richardson had six receptions for 132 yards and four TDs and Koy Richardson had five receptions for 111 yards and three TDs.
St. David rushed for 101 yards. Senior Marek Haynie had 12 carries for 47 yards, Connor Curtis was four for 23 and Gooding was four for 22.
Senior Wyatt Judd and Koy Richardson were in on 15 tackles each. Curtis had 13 and Grayson Merrill and Kydin Richardson 11 each. Koy Richardson and Gooding each had interceptions. Haynie, Kydin Richardson and Caraffa each had fumble recoveries.
St. David, 3-0, will travel to the Duncan Wildkats this week. Duncan (1-2) fell 40-18 to San Manuel Friday.
