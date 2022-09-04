Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ST. DAVID − Something about playing the Bagdad Sultans brings out the best in St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding, last year’s Herald/Review co-football player of the year, who passed for a season high 404 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions in a 70-20 rout of Bagdad Thursday.

In a state playoff game with Bagdad in October Gooding threw for a season high 407 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments