St. David’s new quarterback, junior Grayson Merrill, showed his speed and elusiveness Friday night, running for five touchdowns and passing for two more in the Tigers’ 47-8 win over the Sells Baboquivari Warriors at Baboquivari.

Merrill had TD runs of 87, 64 and 1 yards and then threw a 21-yard TD pass to Luke Haymore as the Tigers led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter. Gannon Carrafa had two successful extra-point kicks for St. David.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments