St. David’s new quarterback, junior Grayson Merrill, showed his speed and elusiveness Friday night, running for five touchdowns and passing for two more in the Tigers’ 47-8 win over the Sells Baboquivari Warriors at Baboquivari.
Merrill had TD runs of 87, 64 and 1 yards and then threw a 21-yard TD pass to Luke Haymore as the Tigers led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter. Gannon Carrafa had two successful extra-point kicks for St. David.
In the second quarter, Merrill had TD runs of 5 and 8 yards and Carrafa successfully connected on both extra points, extending the Tigers lead to 40-0 at the half.
Merrill and Haymore hooked up for a 55-yard TD pass in the third quarter, putting the game into a running clock which happens when a team is up by 42 points or more.
Baboquivari scored its lone TD followed by a successful 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter.
St. David coach Braden Davis said Baboquivari is a much-improved team over last year.
“(I felt) our QB (Merrill) had a phenomenal game, scoring five TDs rushing and throwing for two more,” Davis said. “We felt we could spread them out and turn Grayson loose, and we got some great blocking, especially from our two seniors.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball and improved over last week. We’re still making too many mistakes and showing our youth and inexperience, but we’re getting better and moving in the right direction.”
Merrill ran for 202 of St. David’s 290 yards on 10 carries. Chase Pacheco had six carries for 47 yards and Cedar Haynie had four for 41.
Merrill was 9 of 14 in passing for 165 yards with two TDs and no interceptions.
Haymore had two receptions for 82 yards, Pacheco four for 30.
St. David (2-0) will be back on the road Friday, Sept. 1, heading to Northern Arizona for a game with the always tough Bagdad Sultans (1-1), who lost Friday 32-7 to the Hayden Lobos.
“We’ll have our hands full next week with Bagdad, who looks like they ran into a buzz saw with Hayden,” Davis said. “We know Bagdad will be well prepared. They’ve got great coaching and they’re loaded this year. Plus, we’ve beat them four times in the last two years and knocked them out of the playoffs both of those years. So, we know they will be ready and eager to pound us. We’ll also be well prepared, and we will need to cut down on our mistakes and keep improving in order to keep winning. This is a freedom game for us and should give us a pretty good idea of how we stack up with the top teams in the state.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.