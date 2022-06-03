St. David’s Jacquez awarded top honors in 1A softball

Anissa Jacquez

 File photo

Postseason softball honors for the 1A Conference have finally been announced.

In the 1A South Region, St. David sophomore Anissa Jacquez was awarded the region’s Offensive Player of the Year.

She, along with her sister, Taylee, and Gracey Crockett were selected to the region’s first team.

Valerie De La Cruz, Breanna Enriquez and Courtney Noble also received first team recognition.

Second-team honors went to St. David’s Honey Merrill and Regan Haynie and Valley Union’s Breiah Two Moons and Brooke White.

Violet Morin of Valley Union and Halee Deskins and Audrey Merrill of St. David received honorable mention recognition.

St. David was 13-9 overall this season, 9-2 in region play and finished second behind region champion Desert Christian.

The Tigers qualified for the playoffs, but lost their play-in game against St. Michel 9-2.

Jacquez played in 20 games for the Tigers, hit .385, had an on-base percentage of .461, had 25 hits, scored 24 runs and had 41 RBIs.

She pitched in four games where she was 1-1; her victory was a no-hitter against Baboquivari as she walked four and struck out three. She recorded a .966 fielding percentage and had 130 putouts.



