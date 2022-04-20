ST. DAVID — St. David sophomore softball pitcher Anissa Jacquez hurled a no-hitter at Sells Baboquivari Friday, leading the Tigers to a 17-2 mercy rule win over the Warriors.
Jacquez pitched all five innings, allowed two runs, struck out three and walked four. The two runs came off errors. Jacquez also drove in four runs.
One of Jacquez’s RBIs came in the first inning when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which scored Halee Deskins with the first run of the game. Reagan Haynie then walked, which scored Honey Merrill. St. David scored 11 runs off no hits, seven hit-by-pitch batters, five walks and two Baboquivari errors.
The Tigers added five more runs in the second on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Jacquez had a bases-clearing triple to center field that made the score 16-0. She then scored on Haynie’s single.
The Tigers had just four hits, but had 14 RBIs. Haynie was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, Jacquez was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Merrill was 0-for-2 but scored three runs and had two RBIs, and Gracey Crockett was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
St. David 9-9-1, 7-3 in conference, 3-0 in the 1A South Region, is tied with Tucson Desert Christian, 8-1 in conference, first place in the 1A South. The Tigers hosted Valley Union Tuesday, Pima on Thursday and have a showdown at home on Friday against Desert Christian.
