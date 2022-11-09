The St. David Tigers’ attempt to get back to the 1A state championship game for the second straight year came up short Saturday, Nov. 5, in the state semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High School when they fell 48-39 to the Heber Mogollon Mustangs, the same team St. David lost to last year in the state finals.

Since this series began in 2009 the Tigers are 2-5 against the Mustangs. One of those wins came earlier this year when St. David hosted Mogollon and won 61-44.

