The St. David Tigers’ attempt to get back to the 1A state championship game for the second straight year came up short Saturday, Nov. 5, in the state semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High School when they fell 48-39 to the Heber Mogollon Mustangs, the same team St. David lost to last year in the state finals.
Since this series began in 2009 the Tigers are 2-5 against the Mustangs. One of those wins came earlier this year when St. David hosted Mogollon and won 61-44.
Mogollon, champions of the 1A North, will play Willams, the second-place team from the 1A North, Saturday, Nov. 12 in Scottsdale for the state championship.
Going into Saturday’s game St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding, Cochise County’s top passer, was 33 yards shy of surpassing 2,000 passing yards for the second straight season.
On the eighth play of St. David’s opening drive of the game Gooding connected with Koy Richardson for a 27-yard pass that put him over 2,000 yards this season.
One play later Marek Haynie scored on a 4-yard run. Paul Parker’s extra point missed, and the Tigers had a short-lived 6-0 lead.
Mogollon tied the game on the ensuing possession, scoring on a 55-yard run. The successful 2-point conversion put the Mustangs in front 8-6.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter with St. David scoring first when Gooding connected with Richardson on a TD pass. Parker’s extra point made the score 13-8.
Mogollon countered with a touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion, taking a 16-13 lead.
St. David regained the lead on the ensuing drive when Haynie scored again, this time on a 5-yard run. The missed extra point made the score 19-16.
The Mustangs countered with another TD and 2-point conversion to go up 24-19.
Just before halftime Gooding and Koy Richardson connected for a 16-yard TD pass. Gooding carried the ball into the end zone on the 2-point conversion, taking a 27-24 lead.
Gooding connected with Connor Curtis for a TD reception the opening drive of the third quarter, extending the Tigers lead to 33-24 after they were again stopped on the 2-point conversion.
Later in the quarter Mogollon scored and converted the 2-point attempt, pulling within one, 33-32.
Haynie scored again in the quarter, this time on a 3-yard run, increasing the Tigers’ lead to 39-32.
Later in the quarter Mogollon scored and converted the 2-point attempt, taking a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mogollon scored once more in the fourth quarter and Gooding, who had thrown just four interceptions all season, was picked off twice in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs held on to win.
Gooding connected on 20 of 36 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. On the season Gooding has 2,299 yards, 47 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Haynie had 21 carries for 80 yards and ended his senior season with 1,086 yards. Gooding had nine carries for 65 yards.
Koy Richardson caught 10 passes in the game for 158 yards and two TDs: Matteo Carrafa had four receptions for 92 yards and Kayden Richardson two for 35.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.