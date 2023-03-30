ST. DAVID — Safina Blachly, a St. David High School junior, has spent hour upon hour on tennis courts, working on every area of her game. From the time she first held a racquet at 5 years old, she has come to understand how much the game has shaped her life.
“Tennis is 50% mental and 50% physical,” Blachly said. “I really like the competitiveness of tennis; I’m a very competitive person in everything I do. And tennis is such a good one because it’s a dual sport — it’s you and one other person or one team against another team. The whole match and the way it goes is determined by you (or you and your doubles partner).
“A good athlete must show good sportsmanship, a positive attitude, and a willingness to learn because being on a team you have to realize that there are opinions on both sides.”
As a member of the Tigers’ squad, she is really enjoying the team aspect of the game.
“This year is so much fun; I’m really enjoying our tennis team,” she said. “Last year we only had two on our girls team and this year we have four. This year we added freshman Meilee Curtis and Morgan Haynie; they are so nice, such a nice addition to our girls team, and they are really skilled players. And our new coach is really good at helping build people up.”
This year her younger brother, Ricky, joined the boys team as a freshman.
“I like working with my younger brother Ricky; he’s fun to go out there and play tennis with and he’s really committed to the sport, too.”
This is Blachly’s third year as the Tigers’ No. 1 singles and doubles player; this year she competes with senior Sydney Haynie in doubles. In Division III, she is ranked sixth in single flight 1 and third in doubles flight 1.
“This year Sydney and I are really committed to going to state together for doubles,” Blachly said. “I’m really excited for that because it’s her senior year and I want to make it the best senior year possible for her.”
Her high school tennis coaches see her strength as an individual and a team player.
“Safina is relentless, she loves tennis,” St. David first-year coach Will Anderson said. “She identifies herself as a tennis player, putting a lot of pride into what she puts into her game and she expects results from that work. I’m proud of the efforts and the results that she has been able to get so far.
“She’s great to be around — she enjoys tennis so much and it’s good for everyone around her to see her love and understanding of tennis; she has a great depth of understanding about how to play the game and strategy.”
“Right from the start I was impressed with her ability; it was a pleasant surprise when she moved to St. David and joined our team her freshman year,” retired St. David coach Read Saunders said. “She had been to quite a few camps in Florida and she was a pretty accomplished player. She’s worked really hard on her own and at Reffkin Tennis Center in Tucson; I’d see her every spare moment out on our tennis courts.
“The biggest improvements I’ve seen in her game over the last couple years are in her service, and her forehand and backhand. Safina is just an all-around good kid.”
Blachly realizes there are many people in her life who have helped her get to where she is in tennis and as an active member of the St. David Tigers’ community.
“My mother (Katrina) and my stepfather, Dale Allred, my high school coaches (Read Saunders, Will Anderson) and my coaches at Reffkin (John Perry, Ronnie Smith), are all such amazing people,” she said. “I really could not be where I am without my parents and coaches.”
Katrina Allred is proud of the continual growth she has seen in her daughter.
“When Safina first started high school it seemed like all she wanted to play tennis, up to four hours a day or more,” Allred said. “She went down to the courts in the morning and hit serves; in the afternoon she often went to the academy (Reffkin in Tucson) and came home from that and played tennis.
“She can’t play enough; there just aren’t enough daylight hours for her to play tennis. And she has really improved — she has gone from a kid wanting to play a game to being an athlete; now tennis is a part of her life.”
With all the time she sees her daughter putting into perfecting her tennis game, Allred is proud she keeps a solid balance between tennis, her school work and family.
“She hasn’t let her grades slip at all and she is extremely involved in the school — she wants to do everything,” Allred said. “When I tell her she can’t do more she just says, ‘Watch!’ She also helps with any area of our family store and farm; she likes the business aspect because she’s a member of the school’s FBLA and has taken it on as a pet project.
“She’s a wonderful daughter, totally selfless; she has truly blossomed. She is a totally rounded person. I just don’t know how she does it all. The only way you can do all of that is being 16!”
In addition to the many hours she spends on the tennis courts, Blachly is the junior class president, currently working on the prom, and a member of the National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and the Future Business Leaders of America (secretary). She also has one of the lead roles, Aunt Eller, in the school’s musical “Oklahoma.”
Last year Blachly was named the Herald/Review Best of Preps Cochise County female high school tennis player of the year.
Her total enjoyment for the game has her wanting to share it with others.
“Last summer I started getting involved in tournaments because I realized that tennis is what I really want to do, not only for me but I want to help others,” she said. “ It’s not just looking at things for me but trying to help others. I started volunteering four/five hours every other weekend either helping, planning, or running junior tournaments at Reffkin Tennis Center in Tucson.
“For me, doing this is more fun than playing any other sport that I wouldn’t be as good at; I’d rather be helping others with what I enjoy.
“I also love helping out at our family farm, Allred Farms, because running this giant place is a team effort; I know that my mom is always working and I like to make her load easier. We don’t have school on Fridays so I’ll spend four or five hours helping her manage the farm, plant stuff for the greenhouse — just anything she needs.”
After graduating in May 2024, Blachly plans to go to college to study business and engineering while playing tennis. One of her goals after college includes going into the tennis racquet industry — working on the shape and design of the racquet.
“I’m not sure what I want to get my exact degree in; I just want to see what I can do for the world,” she said.
