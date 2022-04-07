St. David’s Safina Blachly making a name for herself on the court

ST. DAVID — St. David sophomore tennis player Safina Blachly is making a name for herself in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division III state tennis standings in singles and doubles competition.
Blachly is first in the Division III singles Flight I standings with an 8-1 record, 13-1 in sets. She and her doubles partner, junior Sydney Haynie, are ranked first in Division III doubles Flight I with a 9-0 record.
Blachly has been St. David’s No. 1 singles player since her freshman year. She earned her way to the state Division III quarterfinals that year with a regular season record of 10-0, 14-0 in sets and 17-0 overall prior to the state championships.
“Safina has a lot of talent,” St. David coach Read Saunders said. “She’s still just a sophomore but because she’s tall people don’t realize that she is still fairly young. She has some excellent skills. She is not only doing well in singles, but she and Sydney are also undefeated in doubles.
“Right now, we are debating if she will be doing singles or doubles at state because you can only do one; either way, she will do very well.
“Last year Safina did not want to play doubles but, with some work, she really seems to be enjoying it this year. Together as doubles partners, Safina and Sydney do very well — they just complement each other on the court. Safina is our No. 1 player and has such a good record that I’m leaving it up to her.”
“I like playing doubles with my doubles partner,” Blachly said. “We have beaten teams simply because of her, because she is so happy about everything; she is just so fun to play tennis with. On the court she brings out the best in me and I bring out the best in her and together we are a force to reckon with.”
During her freshman year, Blachly directed her attention to classes and tennis. This year she has broadened her horizons to include being a member of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America, competing in economics and business math at the state conference.
She is in choir and is the sophomore class vice president. She has applied to be in the school’s National Honor Society and will be running for junior class president. Comparing this year with her freshman year, Blachly understands that there is a shift
“I’ve gained more confidence in tennis by playing a lot of USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments this year and I’ve actually won a few, which I’m really proud of,” she said. “I’ve played better people, which has helped my game, and I think I’ve become a better sport, too. I’ve been humbled a lot by playing some amazing players; I’ve played people who have gone on to big tournaments where the pros go to play.
“I love competition, I always have. Winning is amazing but sometimes it’s good to lose if I learn something; if I know I did well, I don’t feel so bad.”
Blachly also works hard to keep her grades up and has straight A’s.
“I think I’m a good tennis player and I’m hoping to make it onto a college team, but they want good academic grades, too,” she said. “Plus, I really do like school, especially math. Math is the one thing that stays true — one plus one will always equal two. Math is amazing even though it’s complicated and sometimes hard. And I love learning because knowledge is the key to everything.”
Her mother, Katrina Allred, sees firsthand the hard work her daughter puts into all areas of her life. She is proud of that dedication.
“Safina wants to do everything and to excel at everything,” Allred said. “She is a straight A student with a 4.0 grade point average, and she works super hard to earn those grades. She is now exploring all the different opportunities she has at St. David in clubs and as a class officer. But I think the most important thing that she has learned is her value and how to play life from within.”
Blachly, who has been playing tennis since she was 5), often works out at the Refkin Tennis Center courts in Tucson, learning from the experienced staff ways to improve her game.
In addition to school and tennis, Blachly enjoys playing chess and making art from macramé. She volunteers at the school, working with the PTO at school fundraisers for the St. David Elementary School and helping at basketball games.
Looking ahead to her junior year, Blachly is working not just on her skills but also building her teams’ roster. Adding her younger brother and the sister of a teammate is a start, but she hopes others at the school learn, like she has, how fun competing in tennis can be.
As the tennis season comes to an end, Blachly ponders the goals she is working on to close her sophomore season.
“I’d like to make it to the state semifinals,” she said. “Once I get there, though, I’m really going to try to get to the final round — I’m going to give it everything that I have.”
“She is a very accomplished player, and she just keeps getting better,” Saunders said.
