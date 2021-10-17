ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 1A state football playoffs, which gives them a first round bye and a home playoff game on Oct. 29.
The Tigers knocked off the Hayden Lobos 65-20 Friday on Senior Night.
St. David, 8-1 overall, 6-0 in 1A South Region play, will host the winner of Friday’s first round game between Chandler Lincoln Prep and Bagdad Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in St. David. That winner will advance to the state semifinals the following week.
Heber Mogollon landed the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, Williams is the No. 3 seed and Mohave Accelerated the No. 4 seed.
“Our only loss this season is to Mogollon, so I expected us to have a good seed,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “Going into the game Friday we told the kids this was a game we needed to have if we wanted that first round bye.”
The Tigers jumped to a 26-0 lead over Hayden as Jake Goodman had a 4-yard touchdown run; Talon Haynie, a 9-yard TD run; Cody Didion, a fumble recovery for a score; and Ryan Gooding hit Goodman on a 46-yard TD pass which was followed by Bobcat Pacheco’s successful 2-point conversion.
Hayden got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, making the score 26-6. Didion then recorded a safety for the Tigers, which was followed by a 40-yard TD pass reception by Gooding.
The Lobos scored 28 seconds prior to halftime, cutting St. David’s lead to 34-12.
At halftime the following seniors were honored: Devin Deskins, Goodman, Haynie, Jeremiah Toyota-Gill, Didion, Brayden Merrill, Joshua Peterson, Pacheco and Tyler Dicky. Also honored werer senior manager Mandolin Thiola and senior cheerleader Suriah Fry.
In the second half St. David kept up its offensive outburst, outscoring Hayden 31-8. Gooding connected on TD passes of 63, 16 and 10 yards respectively to Connor Curtis, Koy Richardson and Toyota-Gil. Pacheco had a 38-yard fumble recovery for a score and Haynie scored his final points in a regular season game with 1:51 remaining on a 43-yard TD run.
Gooding was 22-of-36 passing for 358 yards, five TDs and an interception.
Haynie scored twice and added 236 yards to his rushing total on 27 carries, giving him 1,246 yards on the season.
Didion had six receptions for 83 yards and a score, Toyota-Gil four catches for 54 yards and a score; Goodman three receptions for 64 yards and a score, Haynie three catches for 29 yards, Curtis two catches for 74 and a score, Merrill two receptions for 31 yards and Richardson two catches for 23 and a score.
Haynie had 13 tackles, three of which were for loss to go with three sacks; Curtis had 11 tackles; Merrill had 10. Toyota-Gil and Richardson each had two interceptions.
“It got to be a big margin at the end but I definitely wouldn’t call it an easy win,” Davis said. “Hayden was a tough team and never gave up. They would never stop and we never could get that running clock going. We played well at times but we also made a lot of mistakes. We were terrible on our PATs. We were 1-for-9 on our 2-point conversions. We left 16 points on the board there that we could have had. We also had 150 yards in penalties.”
Hayden received the sixth seed and hosts 11th seed Valley Union Friday night in a first-round state playoff game.
“Hayden was tough, they hit hard and would not go away,’ Davis said. “They battled and they battled hard.”
Davis says his team is excited about returning to the state playoffs and is hoping to get a shot at Mogollon in the state finals.
“I think our players are much better prepared this year going into the playoffs than they were last year,” Davis said. “Just because we’ve had more games and we’ve had some tough games. I think we’re naturally more prepared and we’re going to do everything we can to be playing for a state championship.”
