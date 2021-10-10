ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers, coached by Braden Davis, secured their second consecutive 1A South Region championship Thursday and for the second straight year went unbeaten in league play after thumping the Fort Thomas Apaches 64-6 Thursday.
Thursday’s game with Fort Thomas was all St. David beginning with the opening kickoff. Jeremiah Toyota-Gill who ran it back 55 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Gooding’s 2-point conversion pass to Cody Didion gave the Tigers a quick 8-0 lead eight seconds into the game.
Talon Haynie scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards. A 2-point conversion pass from Gooding to Koy Richardson and a successful extra-point kick by Lorenzo Padoann gave the Tigers a 23-0 lead.
Conner Curtis scored later as St. David padded its lead to 30-0.
In the second quarter, Gooding completed a 19-yard TD pass to Haynie, Paul Parker had a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score, and Didion ran an interception back 14 yards for a touchdown as St. David’s lead ballooned to 51-0, putting the game into a running clock which happens when a team is ahead by 42 points or more.
Fort Thomas scored its lone points of the game on the ensuing possession only to see Curtis run the kickoff back 70 yards for a TD, giving St. David a commanding 58-6 halftime leadf.
The Tigers’ lone score of the second half came in the fourth quarter when Haynie ran a fumble recovery back 65 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game.
Haynie had 81 yards on five carries; Gooding was 9-of-13 passing for 81 yards. Richardson led the receivers with three receptions for 13 yards.
Curtis had 15 tackles for St. David, eight of which were solo. Brayden Merrill added seven and Toyota-Gil had two interceptions.
“We got some things done that I wanted to see,” Davis said. “I wanted to have our quarterback try to make some audible pass calls against their mixed zone defense, and he did pretty well. We knew we could run on them easily. It was great to see Conner Curtis (RB/LB) step up and have such a great game in only his third game with us. He led us in tackles.
“We tried some different plays that we might want to dust off for the playoffs, but we also made some mental errors that we’ll need to correct as we look to face a very tough Hayden team next week. It was great to sweep the South again. I thought Fort Thomas battled well and never gave up. They’re kinda rebuilding right now and are pretty young, but will be a force again in the future.”
Davis said it’s the nature of 1A to have years with a big difference between the top teams and the average teams. In eight-man football games, 20 points is close.
“You can erase a 20-point deficit in a hurry,” he said. “And at our level, missing even one starter becomes more of an issue than with the bigger divisions. There is often a big difference between your starters and backups, and it’s not uncommon that the difference is three years of experience.
I don’t feel like the South (region) is any weaker than any other regions overall. We’ve got some good teams and some not as good, like all the other regions. It does hurt you, in my opinion, to not be challenged before the playoffs. That’s what happened to us last year. We had originally scheduled three quality, top-five level opponents as freedom games during the season, but those were all canceled due to COVID. You need those games in the season to help you grow, and help you identify your weaknesses better. You get better as a player and a coach to play challenging games.
“Fortunately, we were able to keep Mogollon, Bagdad and Hayden on our schedule this year. Now Bagdad was down some guys when we played them, but they’re still a quality program with excellent coaching, and they’re going to make you work to beat them. San Manuel is also a tough team, and we were fortunate to play a little better that night. I think the South has improved and should have at least three teams in the playoffs.”
Davis said since they’re not using power points to seed teams, there is no guarantee St. David is going to have a first-round bye.
“Now, if we beat Hayden (Friday night at home in the regular-season finale), I can’t see how we aren’t seeded at least two or three, but a loss probably drops us out, even though we won our region,” he said. “Everything is up to the 1A committee, which is kinda tough because I doubt those folks have watched every game.
“They’re very likely going on scores, point differentials, and comparative scores, and based on what we’ve seen in the past, their bias seems to favor the north schools. Still, to win it all you’ve got to beat the best. We just hope to put ourselves in a favorable position to get a good seed, a first-round bye, and a home playoff game.”
