COUNTY — The St. David Tigers, third in the 1A state rankings released Tuesday, can outright secure their second straight 1A South Region football title Thursday with a win over the 20th-seeded Fort Thomas Apaches.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in St. David.
The Tigers were in San Manuel Friday night, knocking off the previous unbeaten Miners 48-14, who were ranked third in the state at the time and have since dropped to seventh.
Following an early score by San Manuel, St. David had back-to-back scores from Talon Haynie, who scored from 9-yards out, and Ryan Gooding, who completed a 14-yard TD pass to Jake Goodman, giving the Tigers a 14-8 lead.
Gooding had a 31-yard TD pass to Cody Didion in the second quarter and followed that up with a 12-yard TD run as St. David had a comfortable 28-8 lead at the half.
In the third Gooding had TD strikes of 62 and 64 yards to Goodman and Didion, respectively, as St. David led 40-14 going into the fourth quarter where Haynie would have a 1-yard TD run for what would be the final score of the game.
Gooding was 14 of 19 in passing for 306 yards and four TD’s. Didion had five catches for 121 yards and two scores while Goodman also had five receptions for 112 yards and two scores.
Haynie led the Tigers ground game with 19 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Gooding had three carries for 28 yards and a score.
Defensively, Braden Merrill had 15 tackles Friday while Goodman and Didion each had 10.
Benson (3-2,0-1) at Bisbee (3-3,0-1)
This Friday games has serious 2A playoff implications.
The Bobcats are ninth in the 2A state rankings; Bisbee is 19th.
Benson was defeated 14-7 last week by Pima on a night when the Bobcats honored Benson youth Chase Manzo and his family. Prior to the start of the game, youth football player Manzo, 13, who is battling cancer, landed by helicopter at midfield along with his father, Ryan, where they presented the game ball to the referees.
“When two tough teams compete against each other, one’s going to win and one’s going to lose,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “We’re going to work on things to get better and continue to improve for (Bisbee).”
Benson scored first for a 7-0 lead. Pima would later score twice taking a 14-7 lead.
Senior quarterback Brok Determan was 2-for-8 in passing for 25 yards and one interception, senior Devin Bowling had 23 carries for 108 yards, senior Jace Barney had 10 carries for 40 yards, senior Cameron McFarland had eight tackles, senior Ricky Garcia had seven tackles, and Tristian Martinez one rushing touchdown.
The Pumas made a three-hour drive to Morenci only to fall to the Wildcats 46-7.
“It was a rough one but we were in it until late in the third quarter,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “We produced over 300 yards of total offense but just kept shooting ourselves in the foot to stall drives. Had a couple blown coverages in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.”
Diego Chavez rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries and led the defense with 12 tackles. Sebastian Lopez scored Bisbee’s only touchdown and was 6 of 10 through the air for 46 yards. He had five carries for 74 yards.
Bisbee administrators have announced Friday’s game will be Military Appreciation Night. All branches of service members will be admitted free to the game and honored at halftime.
Bisbee football is carried on on KBRP-FM 96.1 FM in Bisbee. The game can be heard on the internet on the station’s web site at radio Bisbee.com, which has a link for the game.
Morenci (5-1, 1-0) at Tombstone (2-3, 0-1)The 25th-seeded Tombstone Yellow Jackets are going to have a tough game when they host the fourth-seeded Morenci Wildcats Friday at Tombstone High School.
Tombstone lost at Willcox last week 53-14 while Morenci rolled over Bisbee.
Through five games this season Tombstone freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson is averaging 9.4 yards per throw, connecting on 15 of 40 attempts for 141 yards. He has two touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior Jeremy McCoy leads the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 34 carriers for 210 yards and four touchdowns; senior Domertrious Fenning has 36 carries for 202 yards and Dyson, 22 carries for 130 yards.
Willcox (6-0, 1-0) at Pima (4-2, 1-0)
Willcox is the hottest football team in Cochise County, undefeated and outscoring its opponents by an average of 46-6 each game.
Pima, Morenci and Willcox are tied for first place in the 2A San Pedro Region each with 1-0 region records.
Pima is fifth in the 2A state rankings; Willcox seventh.
The Cowboys won their homecoming game last week against Tombstone 53-14 while Pima went into Benson and left with a seven-point win.
Willcox quarterback junior Ayden Fuentes is 19 of 33 in passing this year for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Junior Christian Pando surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week and has 1,008 yards on 109 carries. He has scored 17 touchdowns and has surpassed 100 yards in four games this season. Following him is senior Marcus Oliveras, who is averaging 7.8 yards per carry with 52 carries for 403 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fuentes is third on the team in rushing with 41 carries for 312 yards and six touchdowns.
Casa Grande (4-0) at Buena (1-3)
Buena closes out its non-conference schedule Friday hosting an unbeaten Casa Grande Cougar team. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Casa Grande thumped Douglas last week 56-7 while Mountain Pointe spanked Buena 68-26.
The Colts have four different players, seniors Keyon Taylor, William Stemler and Jalen Everette, and freshman Nate Moore who have seen time at quarterback. Moore has passed for 192 yards, connecting on 11 of 32 passes in two games while Everette is 6 of 17 for 118 yards in four games. Stemler is 4 of 17 for 87 yards and Taylor 1 for 1 for 27 yards.
Freshman Andres Bonilla leads the Colts with 48 carries for 238 yards and two TDs; senior Jelani Brown has 41 carries for 187 yards with three touchdowns.
Buena kicks off region play next week with a game at Tucson Cholla.
Mica Mountain (1-0) at Douglas (1-2)
Mica Mountain, a new 4A independent school in Vail playing its first season of varsity football, has just three games on its schedule this season.
The Thunderbolts, coached by former Vail Cienega coach Pat Nugent, beat Coolidge 13-7 in their season opener Sept. 24.
Douglas has lost two straight after beating Bisbee in its season opener before falling 42-0 and 56-7 to Safford and Casa Grande respectively.
The Bulldogs have been hit hard by injuries and eligibility. Through three games Diego Ybarra and Aiden Rodriguez have seen time at quarterback. Rodriguez is 6 of 25 passing for 67 yards; Ybarra 3 of 8 for 36 yards.
Junior Vicente Cardona leads the Bulldogs with 25 carries for 187 yards; Kevin Ybarra follows with 13 carries for 118 yards and Rodriguez 6 carries for 39 yards with two scores.
Valley Union (3-3) at Baboquivari (2-2)
This 1A South game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Sells, could have serious playoff implications as just the top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.
Valley Union is 11th in the latest 1A state rankings, Baboquivari 14th.
The Blue Devils are coming off an impressive 56-26 win over Fort Thomas last week. Jace Mitchell scored five touchdowns, three in the third quarter on runs of 45, 50 and 56 yards, and had a 41-yard interception return for a score in the fourth.
Mitchell finished the game with 15 carries for 216 yards, two kickoff returns for 68 yards, 18 solo tackles and the interception.
Sophomore quarterback Kohan Evans had eight carries for 159 yards and two scores, one of which was a 70-yard run in the fourth. He was 3-of 6 passing for 63 yards with a score.
Through five games Mitchell has run for 729 yards on 73 carries and scored six touchdowns.
Junior Kolby Gilbreth has 29 carries for 234 yards and three scores; Evans, 11 for 177 and two scores. In passing, Evans is 5 of 20 for the Blue Devils for 105 yards; Mitchell, 6 of 14 for 103 yards.
