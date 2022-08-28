ST. DAVID − For the second straight week the St. David Tigers, defending 1A South Region champs, showed their dominance, smashing the Sells Baboquivari Warriors 58-6 Friday night.
The Tigers will find out Thursday, Sept. 1, just how good they are when the 2-0 Bagdad Sultans come to St. David for what should be a 1A thriller.
St. David jumped out to a 35-0 first quarter lead Friday.
Quarterback Ryan Gooding got things going quickly, connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kydin Richardson 58 seconds into the game. Paul Parker’s successful extra point kick gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing series Connor Curtis scored on a 4-yard run. Gooding and Richardson then hooked up on a 4-yard TD strike, Marek Haynie scored on a 10-yard run and Gooding closed out the quarter with a 70-yard TD bomb to Curtis.
In the second quarter Gooding had a 10-yard score and Haynie a 6-yard run as St. David led 48-0 at the half.
Baboquivari got on the scoreboard in the third quarter but came up short on the conversion, making the score 48-6.
Parker’s 36-yard field goal later that quarter gave the Tigers a 51-6 lead.
Sophomore Grayson Merrill’s 55-yard TD run in the fourth, followed by Parker’s successful PAT, gave St. David a 58-6 lead.
Gooding was 6 of 6 in passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns Friday.
Merrill led the Tigers ground game with two carries for 56 yards, Haynie six for 47 and Jaydon Gill three for 34.
Richardson had three receptions for 30 yards and two TDs.
Wyatt Judd and Matteo Carrafa led St. David with 11 tackles. Curtis followed with nine tackles, Carrafa and Koy Richardson each had eight. Carrafa and Koy Richardson each also had one interception.
“I was very pleased with our performance,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I felt we played better last night than in Week One. We made improvements in several fundamental things, which is what we wanted to do. We played hard and physical, but still made some mental errors that we’ll definitely need to fix before next game.
“We took care of the ball better this week and scored on every drive, even with substitutes in the game. Everyone who suited up got significant playing time. Next week versus Bagdad will be a good test. They are always strong and are very well coached.”
In two games this season Bagdad has outscored its opponents 100-14 while St. David has outscored its opposition 100-6.
Bagdad and St. David met in last year’s state playoff game and the Tigers won a three-hour thriller, 69-46.
