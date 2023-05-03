ST. DAVID — St. David pitchers Owen Judd and Koy Richardson combined for a two-hit shutout, leading the Tigers to an 11-0 win over the Valley Union Blue Devils in the first round of the 1A state baseball playoffs Saturday, April 29, at Crawford Field at St. David High School.
With the win fourth-seeded St. David moves to the second round of the playoffs and will host the fifth seed, Anthem Prep Academy, which disposed of 12th-seeded Mayer in its first-round game.
Anthem and St. David met last year in the same round in St. David. The Tigers came away with a 3-2-win, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
In Saturday’s game with Valley Union, the third this season between the teams, the Blue Devils committed seven errors which led to four unearned runs.
One of those errors led to St. David scoring the first run of the game when Judd hit a grounder that was misplayed by the VU defense, allowing Josh Garrett, who led off the inning with a double, to score from second, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Judd later stole home. Ryan Gooding’s double two batters later scored Jadon Gill. Gooding scored the final run of the inning when Richardson grounded out for the first out of the inning, giving St. David a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers used back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third, increasing their lead to 10-0.
Own and Wyatt Judd each had an RBI single in the second. Cole Haymore, Owen Judd and Gooding each had RBIs in the third.
St. David’s final run came on a Blue Devil error when Corran Christenson scored in the fourth.
Sophomore Dylan Mitchell started the game on the mound for Valley Union and lasted 3⅔ innings, giving up 11 runs, 12 hits, striking out seven and walking three.
Steven De La Cruz threw one-third of an inning in relief.
De La Cruz hit 1-for-2 for Valley Union. Lairus Two Moons was 1-for-1.
St. David, which had 12 hits, was led by Gooding, who went 2-for-3, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Owen Judd was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Garrett and Gill each were 2-for-4 with Garrett scoring two runs and Gill scoring one. Gill was tagged out between third and home after trying to score and getting caught in a pickle. Christensen was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Cooper Merrill and Wyatt Judd were both 1-for-3.
St. David coach Ron Goodman said his team did what had to do to win.
“We played the kind of game we needed to play,” he said. “Our practices last week were not very good. But we came out, took care of business and did what we need to do to get it done today.”
Goodman said in order to beat Anthem again, it’s going to take a much better effort from everyone on the team.
“That’s going to be a different game,” he said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play. We told the guys they will need to come to practice ready to practice hard and give it everything they’ve got. This week we have to pick it up to keep going.”
Goodman admitted his players knew they had beaten Valley Union by the 10-run rule the two previous times they had played, and they were not 100% focused.
“They thought they just had to show up and play, which fortunately they did,” he said. “We pitched well and hit well enough to get the win, but we’ve got to get better.”
