ST. DAVID — St. David pitchers Owen Judd and Koy Richardson combined for a two-hit shutout, leading the Tigers to an 11-0 win over the Valley Union Blue Devils in the first round of the 1A state baseball playoffs Saturday, April 29, at Crawford Field at St. David High School.

With the win fourth-seeded St. David moves to the second round of the playoffs and will host the fifth seed, Anthem Prep Academy, which disposed of 12th-seeded Mayer in its first-round game.

