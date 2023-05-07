ST. DAVID − St. David’s freshman pitcher Paisley Gooding hurled a complete game five-hit shutout leading the Tigers to a 11-0 mercy rule win over the Kearney Ray Bearcats in a 1A state quarterfinals that were played Friday at St. David High School.

The win puts the Tigers into the 1A state semifinals where they will face the Williams Vikings, the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at Quail Run Sports Complex in Mesa.

