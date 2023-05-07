ST. DAVID − St. David’s freshman pitcher Paisley Gooding hurled a complete game five-hit shutout leading the Tigers to a 11-0 mercy rule win over the Kearney Ray Bearcats in a 1A state quarterfinals that were played Friday at St. David High School.
The win puts the Tigers into the 1A state semifinals where they will face the Williams Vikings, the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. at Quail Run Sports Complex in Mesa.
Williams spanked Mogollon 20-2 in its quarterfinal game on Friday and disposed of Elfrida Valley Union 18-3 in the first round on Saturday, April 29.
St. David used five run rallies in the first and fourth innings and a run in the second to score the runs it needed to win the game.
An error led to Jazzi Pacheco scoring the Tigers first run of the game. Several batters later Taylee Jacquez smacked a two-run single that scored Anissa and Emelynn Jacquez. Austyn Hatch later followed with a two-run home run that also scored Regan Haynie giving St. David a 5-0 lead.
Pacheco walked to start the second inning and two batters later crossed home plate scoring on an Anissa Jacquez single increasing the Tigers lead to 6-0.
Emelynn and Taylee Jacquez, Jasmine Wise, Hatch and Haynie all scored in the bottom half of the fourth giving St. David its 11-0 lead.
Gooding faced five batters in the top of the fifth getting the final batter to ground out to first baseman Anissa Jacquez to end the game and send the Tigers on to the state semifinals.
Gooding struck out seven and walked one for St. David. She also hit 2-for-3. Hatch hit 2-for-3, scored two runs and had four RBIs; Anissa Jacquez was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; Taylee Jacquez 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs; Emelynn Jacquez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Haynie 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
