After getting bounced out in the first round of the 1A state softball tournament last year the St. David Tigers made sure to not have a repeat performance, beating the 13th-seeded Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 14-8 Friday in a first-round game at St. David High School.

Next up for the fourth-seeded Tigers (19-7-1) will be another home game on Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. against the 12th-seeded Kearny Ray Bearcats (19-8), who beat the fifth-seeded St. Michaels Cardinals 14-9 in the other first-round state playoff game Friday.

