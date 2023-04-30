After getting bounced out in the first round of the 1A state softball tournament last year the St. David Tigers made sure to not have a repeat performance, beating the 13th-seeded Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 14-8 Friday in a first-round game at St. David High School.
Next up for the fourth-seeded Tigers (19-7-1) will be another home game on Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. against the 12th-seeded Kearny Ray Bearcats (19-8), who beat the fifth-seeded St. Michaels Cardinals 14-9 in the other first-round state playoff game Friday.
The Tigers are 2-0 against Ray this season, winning by a combined score of 24-2.
St. David senior Jazzi Pacheco scored after reaching base on a single in the bottom of the first, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Anissa Jacquez’s run later in the inning made the score 2-0.
Desert Christian rallied for three runs off two hits, two walks and an error in the top of the second, taking a 3-2 lead.
Jacquez’s two-run home run in the bottom half of the third inning gave the lead back to St. David at 4-3. Taylee Jacquez and Regan Haynie scored later in the inning, extending the Tigers’ lead to 6-3.
St. David led 7-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Anissa Jacquez scored on a Jasmine Wise single. Wise and Taylee Jacquez later scored off a Haynie single and Kerstein Haymore drove home Keria Dominguez and Haynie, extending the Tigers’ lead to 12-4.
The Eagles countered with three runs off three hits and two errors in the top of the fifth before adding one more run in the top of the sixth, narrowing the St. David lead to 12-8.
Jacquez and Dominquez each scored in the bottom half of the sixth for a 14-8 lead.
Freshman Paisley Gooding was the winning pitcher for St. David, throwing all seven innings and allowing 12 hits while striking out six and walking six.
St. David had 13 hits and 11 RBIs. Haynie was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Haymore was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Anissa Jacquez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Wise was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Pacheco was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, Austyn Hatch was 1-for-3, Emerlynn Jacquez was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Gooding was 0-for-2 but did drive in two runs.
“They (Desert Christian) are a really good hitting team; very well coached,” St. David coach Yogi Wilson said. “We made a couple errors in key situations and after that they hit, hit, hit and the next thing we knew they had three runs. After that inning they came back and loaded the bases with no outs with the heart of their lineup to bat and we were able to get them out with no runs — that was definitely a key part of the game.
“Then we went out, scored, and took the lead 6-3; and we were able to keep the lead for the rest of the game. Now there are only eight teams left and they are all good teams; we just need to keep hitting the ball and play error free.”
No. 16 Valley Union 18, No. 1 Williams 3
It was another one and done for the No. 16 Valley Union Blue Devil softball team, which for the second straight year was eliminated from the 1A state tournament by the No. 1-seeded Williams Vikings Friday in Williams.
When these teams met last year in the first round of the state tournament in Williams the Vikings were 10-0 winners.
Williams led 10-0 going into the top of the fourth Friday when the Blue Devils rallied for three runs.
The Vikings countered with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, increasing their lead to 17-3.
Valley Union’s stats were not available.
The Blue Devils end their season 9-11 overall.
Herald Review sports correspondent Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this story.
