The St. David Tigers’  softball team posted two more wins last week, beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 19-2 in Elfrida on Friday, March 31, and the Desert Christian Eagles in Tucson 21-3 on Wednesday, March 29.

The wins made it four straight for St. David, which remains one-half game back of region-leading San Manuel in the 1A South.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments