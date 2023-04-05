The St. David Tigers’ softball team posted two more wins last week, beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 19-2 in Elfrida on Friday, March 31, and the Desert Christian Eagles in Tucson 21-3 on Wednesday, March 29.
The wins made it four straight for St. David, which remains one-half game back of region-leading San Manuel in the 1A South.
In the game with Valley Union, Jasmine Wise and Anissa Jacquez went a combined 5-for-10 from the plate and had 10 combined RBIs.
St. David began the game by sending 16 batters to the plate in the top half of the first and scoring 11 runs on six hits, four Blue Devil errors and two walks. Regan Haynie had a bases-clearing double nad Jacquez had an RBI double and an RBI triple.
Jacquez also hit a two-run single in the second, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead.
Valley Union scored both of its runs in the top of the third when Jazmin Garcia singled, which led to an error driving in Gio Curiel and Breiah Two Moons making the score 13-2.
Kerstin Haymore homered in the top of the fourth and Wise drove in Emily Jacquez as the Tigers increased their lead to 15-2.
Wise’s three-run double in the top of the fifth gave St. David its 19-2 lead.
Paisley Gooding pitched all five innings for St. David, allowing three hits. She struck out 11 and walked two.
Garcia took the loss for VU, allowing 12 hits. She struck out two and walked five.
Garcia, Two Moons and Myia Durazo each had one hit for the Blue Devils.
Anissa Jacquez hit 3-for-5, scored three runs and had four RBIs for the Tigers. Wise was 2-fo-5 with six RBIs, Haymore was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Emelynn Jacquez was 2 for 5 with five runs scored and an RBI.
In the game at Tucson Desert Christian St. David took the lead 2-0 over the Eagles in the top of the first inning off a double by freshman Emelynn Jacquez that scored senior Jazzi Pacheco followed by a bunt by freshman Austyn Hatch that scored Jacquez. The Eagles scored one run in the bottom of the inning to put the score at 2-1.
The second inning had the Tigers adding six runs from Wise, Gooding, freshman Anna Daley, Emelynn Jacquez, junior Anissa Jacquez, and freshman Keria Dominguez.
The third inning saw seven additional runs by Gooding, Daley, Pacheco, Emelynn Jacquez, Anissa Jacquez, Dominquez, and senior Taylee Jacquez added to the Tigers score to give them a solid 15-1 lead.
The Tigers scored after two outs in the bottom of the fifth with six more runs by Taylee Jacquez, Wise, Gooding, freshman Kerstin Haymore, Pacheco, and Emelynn. Jacquez. With the Tigers leading 21-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles would scored two runs but the game ended on the 10-run rule.
“We hit the ball really well, really hard,” St. David coach Yogi Wilson said. “We scored in every inning but one; it was a good game – much better than how we did against them last year.”
Taylee Jacquez pitched for the Tigers, striking out two while walking one of the 24 batters she faced.
Pacheco was 1-for-3 with three runs scored; Emelynn Jacquez was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs; Anissa Jacquez was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles and four RBIs; Taylee Jacquez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs; Haynie had one RBI; Wise was 2-for-three with two runs and one RBI; Gooding scored three runs; and Haymore was 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI. The Tigers had 21 runs, 11 hits and four errors.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
