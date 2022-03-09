ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ softball team suffered two tough losses after starting their season with a solid 23-12 victory over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
The Tigers’ record is 1-2 after falling to the Willcox Cowgirls of the 2A East 16-1 and the Hayden Lobos of the 1A East 18-3.
The Tigers, who traveled to Willcox on Thursday, March 3, were unable to quiet the Cowgirls’ bats through the first four innings.
The Cowgirls scored three in the first, three in the second, seven in the third, and three in the fourth. The Tigers added one to the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, but it was not enough to deny the Cowgirls their 10-run rule victory.
St. David freshman Regan Haynie led the Tigers with one run and one hit. The Tigers had one run, one hit and five errors. Pitching for the Tigers through three innings was junior Taylee Jacques who faced 26 batters, striking out four while walking six. Junior Jazzi Pacheco pitched one inning, walking four of the nine batters she faced.
Leading the Cowgirls were junior Braxton Hammons with four runs; senior Jazlyn Felix with one run; junior Allison Wilson with one run, one hit and three RBIs; freshman Abi Tingle with two runs; junior Jesse Gonzalez with one run, two hits and two RBIs; senior Daleigh Ebert with one run, one hit and one RBI; junior Kytelin Lane with one run, one hit and four RBIs; junior Brandi Larson with two runs and two hits; freshman Nataly Thompson with one run; junior Maylee Thompson with one run; and freshman Emma McWilliams with one run.
Gonzalez pitched all five innings for Wilcox, striking out 12 while walking two. The Cowgirls had 16 runs, eight hits and one error.
“This was a good home opener to get some of our nerves out,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “A lot of good things happened; our girls played well. We took advantage of some key situations to put runs on the board.”
On Tuesday, March 1, the Tigers hosted the Hayden Lobos. The Lobos took a 10-1 lead after two innings with the Tigers coming back with two runs in the third to make score 10-3. The Lobos adding eight in the fifth and ended the game by the 10-run rule 18-3.
The Tigers were led by sophomore Halee Deskins who had one run and one hit; sophomore Anissa Jacquez with one run, one hit and one RBI; Taylee Jacquez with one run and one hit; and junior Audrey Merrill with one hit and one RBI.
Pitcher Taylee Jacquez faced 39 Lobos, walking five while striking out seven.
“This is a really tough part in our schedule but we’re looking at the big picture,” St. David coach Yogi Wilson said. “We want to be our best in late April and early May and these games are going to help get us to where we want and need to be.”
St. David hosted the San Manuel Miners of the 1A East region on Tuesday, March 8; it will be competing in Douglas in the Fifth Annual Bulldog Softball Invitational on Friday-Saturday, March 11-12.
Willcox hosted the Miami Vandals of the 2A South on Tuesday, March 8; they will also be in the Bulldog Softball Invitational.
