The St. David Tigers’ softball team traveled to Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, March 22-23, to compete in the Epic Tourney Softball Classic at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex, finishing with a 2-2 classic record.
In their final game of the classic, Friday, March 23, the Tigers took on the Window Rock Fighting Scouts of the 3A North Region. The Tigers finished strong with a 10-0 10-run rule victory in five innings. The winning pitcher was freshman Paisley Gooding, who struck out eight and walked one of the 17 batters she faced.
Taking on the Superior Panthers of the 1A Copper Region to start their final day of competition, the Tigers won 10-2 in another 10-run rule game. Gooding was the winning pitcher with 14 strikeouts and three walks.
St. David ended its first day of competition, Thursday, March 22, against the St. Johns Redskins, falling to the 2A North team 8-2 in three innings. Pitching for the Tigers was senior Taylee Jacquez, who struck out five and walked one.
The first game of the classic had the Tigers taking on the Page Sand Devils of the 3A North Region. The Sand Devils took the win in the bottom of the fourth 11-0. Gooding pitched for the Tigers with four strikeouts and five walks.
“There were three divisions in the classic (platinum, gold, and silver) — we were in the platinum division with every team guaranteed four games,” St. David coach Yogi Wilson said.
“This was a good experience because we played teams that we usually don’t see during our season. We had good competition from the two 3A, one 2A, and one 1A schools we played; we saw different types of pitching and hitting, which is a good experience, too.
"That’s why we go to these tournaments — we want to see good pitching and the different things that happen in the game.”
Tigers ranked in the 1A South include junior Anissa Jacquez, tied for fourth in home runs; senior Jazzi Pacheco, tied for fourth in home runs and fifth in stolen bases; sophomore Kerstin Haymore, tied for fourth in home runs; and freshman Jasmine Wise, tied for ninth in stolen bases.
The Tigers are 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the 1A and 2-0 for third place in the 1A South. They will be in Tucson on Wednesday, March 29, for a regional game against the Desert Christian Eagles and will travel to Valley Union on Friday, March 31, for a regionl game against the Blue Devils.
