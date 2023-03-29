The St. David Tigers’ softball team traveled to Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, March 22-23, to compete in the Epic Tourney Softball Classic at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex, finishing  with a 2-2 classic record.

In their final game of the classic, Friday, March 23, the Tigers took on the Window Rock Fighting Scouts of the 3A North Region. The Tigers finished strong with a 10-0 10-run rule victory in five innings. The winning pitcher was freshman Paisley Gooding, who struck out eight and walked one of the 17 batters she faced.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments