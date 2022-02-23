ST. DAVID− The St. David softball team may have a young group of athletes, but it still has high aspirations. Leading the team to achieve those aspirations is the Tigers’ new varsity coach, Richard “Yogi” Wilson.
Wilson is no stranger to the softball field. He coached at Benson from 2002 through 2018, first as a junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant before taking over the program as head coach for two years. He coached the Bobcats to 2A state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Taking over the Tigers’ program has Wilson more than excited. He sees this as a growing year for his young team.
“I want to change the culture and get them to understand that softball can be fun and that they can win in softball,” Wlson said. “Softball is number three in girls’ sports here. Volleyball is number one — what Tylene (Coach Tylene Miller) built in volleyball is incredible; and basketball is number two. We want to show them that there’s enough talent here to also win in softball. We want them to love softball as much as they love the other sports.
“When they walk away from here, we want them to walk away with no regrets; to realize that softball was fun and that they learned a lot. Maybe we didn’t win a state championship, but they can look at themselves in the mirror and say that they did everything that they possibly could, that they have no regrets. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Tigers’ squad consists of 11 freshmen, sophomore and junior girls. Even though they are lacking senior members to their team, Wilson is eager to help his squad be the best it can.
“I want to build something here — I want them to have a softball state championship banner in their gym in the future,” he said. “With hard work and a little luck, we can achieve big things. This year is a building year, but it could still be a very good year.”
Last year the Tigers wre 10-5, winning the 1A South region and ranked seventh in Class 1A. They lost to the Bagdad Sultans of the 1A West region in the 1A state quarterfinals.
Wilson will be assisted by AJ Jacquez, Jordan Jacquez, Shelby Olivarez and Matthew Brogan.
Olivarez is well aware of Wilson’s coaching style, having been a four-year member of the Bobcats’ softball team, graduating in 2016. This year she will be working with the infielders and catchers.
“As an assistant coach, I know that Yogi has said a lot about how he wants to improve the culture and that’s also one of my big goals,” Olivarez said. “Playing softball in Benson, we were like a family; the community rallied around us, and I really want to foster that here in the St. David program. I want to boost the girls’ confidence and let them know that they can compete at the level of their potential.
“I’m excited to instill the love of the game that I have.”
Jacquez, a 1998 St. David graduate, is not only an assistant high school coach but also coaches the St. David Middle School team and little league summer youth softball. This year the St. David middle school team won the CAC title.
“I coached most of these girls in junior high and I think they are very talented,” he said. “They are young; we don’t have any seniors on the team. I’m excited about the growth that’s going to happen and where we’re going to go. I’m excited also for the new coach, Yogi – the knowledge that he has of the game and the things that I am going to learn from him and the things that the girls are going to learn from him. I want to see the girls reach their goals and to build their confidence in the accomplishments that they want to have. It’s going to be a good year.”
The players are equally excited for their upcoming season. Junior pitcher Taylee Jacquez, a three-sport athlete for the Tigers, enjoys the softball atmosphere and being in the middle of everything.
“I think we have a good group of girls,” Jacquez said.
“Even if it does end up being a growing year, it’s just going to make us stronger for next year.”
Junior shortstop Jasmine Pacheco is also a three-sport athlete for the Tigers. She also plans to pitch.
“I’m excited because we are such a young team,” Pacheco said. “We’re going to grow together as a team this year and come back next year and do great. I’m going to encourage everyone to do their best.”
The Tigers are members of the 1A South Region that includes the Baboquivari Warriors, the Desert Christian Eagles, the Duncan Wildkats, the Fort Thomas Apaches, the Patagonia Lobos, the San Simon Longhorns, the Tohono O’Odham Eagles and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
St. David opens the season hosting the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Region on Thursday, Feb. 24.
