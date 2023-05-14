St. David High School’s softball team had its season come to an end on Thursday, May 11, in a 9-4 1A state semifinal loss to the Williams Vikings in Mesa.
Williams advanced to the state championship game against the Joseph City Wildcats where the Vikings prevailed 11-9, winning the state championship for the second time in three years.
Top-seeded Williams, champions of the 1A North Region, took an early 1-0 lead over fourth-seeded St. David, champions of the 1A South, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.
St. David took a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the third when Anissa Jacquez, the 1A South Region Player of the Year, doubled to right field, scoring Emerlynn Jacquez and Kerstin Haymore.
Williams tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and scored two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, taking a 5-2 lead.
Anissa Jacquez’s run for St. David in the top of the sixth narrowed the Vikings lead to 5-3.
Williams countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, expanding its lead to 9-3.
St. David freshman Paisley Gooding, the 1A South Defensive Player of the Year, was the losing pitcher. She threw all six innings, allowed nine runs, 10 hits, struck out six and walked three.
St. David was led at the plate by Anissa Jacquez who hit 2-for-4, scored a run and had two RBIs. Regan Haynie was 1-for-2, Jasmine Wise was 1-for-3 and Emelynn Jacquez and Jazzi Pacheco each were 1-for-4 with a run scored.
St. David ends its season 20-8-1 overall, 12-0 in conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.