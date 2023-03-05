The St. David Tigers softball team shut out the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 15-0 in the season opener for both schools Feb. 28 at St. David High School.
The Tigers scored seven runs in the first inning and added four in the third and four in the fourth.
Senior Taylee Jacquez was the winning pitcher for St. David. She went five innings, allowed no runs and two hits, struck out six and walked one.
Sophomores Kyla Gross and Brianna True pitched for Tombstone with True going four innings and Gross one. The pitchers gave up 15 runs and six hits, struck out four and walked 11.
Sophomore Alley McCoy and freshman Ella Hagenah each had one hit for Tombstone.
Junior Anissa Jacquez, freshmen Austyn Hatch and Paisley Gooding each had two hits for St. David and Jacquez and Gooding each had two RBIs. Senior Jazzi Pacheco was 1-for-2 and had three RBIs. Freshman Emelynn Jacquez was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
“We are a lot farther ahead than we were last year at this time even though we are a young team,” St. David coach Richard Wilson said. “We have six freshmen right now and four are starting; four freshmen and two sophomores are in our top nine.
“Our pitching is also ahead of last year. Last year when we played Tombstone, I think we walked nine batters and today we walked one in the last inning. We started slow with our hitting but we came alive in the end; a lot of girls contributed in runs which is not always easy to do.”
St. David hosted Duncan on Friday, March 3.
Tombstone competed at the Wolfpack Invitational March 3-4 at Tucson’s St. Augustine High School.
St. David and Tombstone will be playing in the Hilda Luna Douglas Softball Invitational March 10-11 in Douglas.
Herald/Review correspondent Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
