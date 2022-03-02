ST. DAVID — It was the first softball game of the season for the home team St. David Tigers of the 1A South and the visiting Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A East Thursday, Feb. 24.
After six innings, the Tigers won by the 10-run rule over the Yellow Jackets, 23-12.
The Tigers took a 7-2 lead after the first inning and led 11-3 after three.
Tombstone fought back in the fourth inning with eight runs to tie the score, but St. David added one in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead. With each team scoring one in the fifth, the score remained tied.
In the sixth inning the Tigers adding 11 runs to lead 23-12 and the game was called by the 10-run rule.
Junior Taylee Jacquez pitched all six innings and had four strikeouts while giving up six walks, facing 39 batters she faced.
Leading the Tigers were sophomore Halee Deskins with two hits, three runs, and three RBIs; freshman Gracey Crockett with four runs and one RBI; junior Jazzi Pacheco with three runs and one RBI; sophomore Anissa Jacquez with one hit, four runs and four RBIs; Taylee Jacquez with one hit, four runs and one RBI; freshman Alayna Didion with two hits, two runs and two RBIs; freshman Regan Haynie with three runs and one RBI; junior Audrey Merrill with one run and three RBIs; and freshman Kerstin Haymore with one run and one RBI.
“It was a good win and a great way to start the season,” coach Yogi Wilson said of his first victory with the Tigers. “We’re all looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully, with a lot of hard work, we will have a successful year.”
According to Tombstone coach Shawn Ashbaugh, the Yellow Jackets had 17 hits. Maria Lopez was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Julia Schilling 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Abygail Romero and Kyla Gross were 2-for-4 with an RBI. Keiala Cowan was 1-for-3.
The Tigers hosted the Hayden Lobos of the 1A East Region on Tuesday, March 1. They will be in Willcox on Thursday, March 3, to take on the Cowgirls of the 2A East Region.
Tombstone will be in Tucson to take on the St. Augustine Wolves of the 2A South Region Thursday, March 3.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
