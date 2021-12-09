ST. DAVID — St. David High football players Talon Haynie, Cody Didion and Ryan Gooding have been awarded 1A South Player of the Year honors, and coach Braden Davis was named the 1A South Coach of the Year.
In a vote of 1A South Region coaches, Haynie was selected the Region Player of the Year. Gooding was voted the Offensive Player of the Year and Didion the Defensive Player of the Year.
Haynie, a senior, was Cochise County’s top rusher this year, running for 1,780 yards on 187 carries. He scored 28 touchdowns.
Gooding, a junior, was Cochise County’s top passer, throwing for 2,468 yards with 34 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.
Didion, a senior, had 50 total tackles, 23 of which were for a loss, 8.5 sacks, 12 hurries, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Gooding, Haynie and Didion were also named to the All-Region First Team. Gooding was selected as a quarterback, Haynie as a running back, punt returner and linebacker and Didion as a defensive lineman and receiver/tight end. Joining them were Jeremiah Toyota-Gill (defensive back), Koy Richardson (defensive back), Bobcat Pacheco (defensive lineman), Jake Goodman (linebacker), Brayden Merrill (linebacker and offensive lineman), Lorenzo Padoman, (place kicker), Jake Goodman (receiver/tight end) and Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell (running back).
Second team honors went to St. David’s Paul Parker (defensive lineman), Conner Curtis (defensive utility/flex player, kickoff returner), Gooding (punter) and Toyota-Gill (receiver/tight end); and Valley Union’s Kohan Evans (defensive lineman, offensive utility/flex player), Jace Mitchell (linebacker) and Kolby Gilbreth (running back).
VU’s Gilbreth, Travis Morin and JJ Valenzuela received honorable mention honors as well, along with St. David’s Kydin Richardson.
St. David was 10-2 with both losses to Heber Mogollon, one in the 1A state championship game.
