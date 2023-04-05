St. David tennis tops Desert Christian By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. David senior Sydney Haynie was an 8-1 winner in her No. 2 singles match against Desert Christian. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. David High School’s boys and girls tennis teams each won their respective matches with the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday, March 30.The Tigers boys won their match 9-0 while the girls were 6-3 winners.With the wins the St. David boys improve to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in sectional play while the girls improve to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in sectional play.In the boys match St. David’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, seniors Marek Haynie and Brayten Trejo were both 8-0 winners.Junior Sammy Judd was an 8-3 winner at No. 3 singles, senior Scott Lutz was a 8-1 winner at No. 4 singles and seniors Regan Young and Connor Curtis were both 8-0 winners at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.In doubles, Trejo and Hayniem and Young and Curtis were both 8-1 winners, Lutz and Judd were 8-2 winners.In the girls match junior Safina Blachly continued her dominance with an 8-0 win at No. 1 singles.Senior Sydney Haynie was an 8-1 winner at No. 2 singles. Her sister, freshman Morgan Haynie, was an 8-1 winner at No. 3 singles and freshman Meilee Curtis was an 8-3 winner at No. 4 singles.St. David seniors Audrey Merrill and Halee Deskins, who were playing No. 5 and 6 singles, were defeated 8-1 and 8-2.In doubles, Blachly and Sydney Haynie posted an 8-0 win, Morgan Haynie and Curtis were 8-4 winners and Merrill and Deskins lost 8-4.Both St. David teams were in action Tuesday, April 4, at Tucson St. Augustine. On Friday, April 7, the Tigers host the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. What is NABUR? 