St. David tennis tops Desert Christian

St. David senior Sydney Haynie was an 8-1 winner in her No. 2 singles match against Desert Christian.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

St. David High School’s boys and girls tennis teams each won their respective matches with the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday, March 30.

The Tigers boys won their match 9-0 while the girls were 6-3 winners.

