St. David Tigers advance to 1A state title game By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 6, 2021 SCOTTSDALE - For the first time since they last won state in 2001, the St. David Tigers are headed back to the 1A state championship football game.Second seeded St. David overcame a 16-point second quarter deficit Saturday to beat three seed Williams 50-38 in the 1A state semifinals that was played at Coronado High School.Both St. David and Williams each scored on their opening drives of the game and both teams successfully completed their 2-point conversions tying the score at 8-8.Williams then scored the next two times it had the ball taking a 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter before increasing its lead to 30-14 in the second quarter.The Tigers scored in the closing minutes of the first half cutting Williams' lead to 30-20 at the half.St. David scored on its opening possession of the second half pulling within two and then took the lead two drives later at 36-30 going into the fourth quarter.Williams took a brief 38-36 lead early in the final quarter before the Tigers scored twice on two separate drives to lead 50-38 and advance on to the state title game.The state championship game with top seeded, and unbeaten, Heber Mogollon will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Scottsdale Coronado High School. Mogollon and St. David met earlier in the season at Mogollon with St. David falling 48-26 for what has been the Tigers lone loss this season.More on the Tigers state semifinal win, including game stats, photos and comments from St. David's head coach Braden Davis, will be added to this story when the information is provided. According to the azsportsnetwork, Mogollon is looking to win its sixth title in 8-man football while St. David will be looking to win its eight in 8-man football.Mogollon is third in 8-man titles won, St. David second with seven and Pima first with eight.
