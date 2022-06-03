ST. DAVID — St. David High School will be the site of the Tom Davis Memorial 2022 All-Star Senior Bowl on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.
Admission to the game is $5 for adults, $3 for students. Those 5 and younger will be admitted free. A concession stand will be available.
The game honors the 2021 senior football athletes/graduates from 1A schools around the state.
“This game is for the players,” said St. David coach Braden Davis, who is organizing the event. “They are all great young men; this gives them one last chance to play eight-man 1A football in Arizona.”
Players were nominated by coaches based on their athletic abilities, character and leadership from teams that include Anthem Prep, Bagdad, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Mogollon, Salome, San Manuel, St. David, Superior, Valley Union and Williams.
According to Davis, players representing Cochise County are St. David’s Talon Haynie, Brayden Merrill, Bobcat Pacheco, and Jermiah Gill, Jacob Goodman, Devvin Deskins and Cody Didion and Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell, Travis Morin and J.J. Valenzuela.
Bryan McCarty from Salome will be head coach for Team Copper. He will be assisted by Ron Conrad from Salome on defense and Logan Davis (Braden’s son) from St. David as the offensive coordinator.
“Coincidentally, Logan quarterbacked for Coach McCarty in last year’s all-star game and ended up being named as the Offensive Player of the Game,” Braden said. “This year, Coach McCarty requested Logan to assist him.”
According to Braden, Logan recently finished his schooling at Cochise College and is living in Colorado where he is getting ready to continue his education and looking toward a career in coaching.
“Third generation, I guess it’s in his blood,” his dad said.
Team Navy will be led by head coach Larry Cain from Tempe Prep High School. He will be assisted by Marcus Whitmore Jr., also from Tempe Prep.
The game is being dedicated to Ron Conrad, who has been an assistant coach at Salome for the past 28 years and has 48 years of coaching experience in football, basketball, track, wrestling, baseball and softball.
Three years ago, the all-star game became known as the Tom Davis Memorial.
“Named after my late father, who was a longtime Cochise County coach, teacher and school counselor,” Braden said. “Tom was a 1998 Arizona Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and was particularly dedicated in organizing, promoting and supporting small school all-star events throughout the state.
“It’s fun to see former rivals bond in just a couple of days of playing together for one last eight-man football game. Several of these guys will be playing sports at the next level, but it won’t be eight-man football. We try to make it a fun, rewarding and memorable experience for them and hope to also have a very competitive and exciting football game. Football in June ... gotta love that.”
Prior to the game there will be a 5-on-5 passing competition, a strong-man challenge as well as a luncheon.
Sponsors include Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Arizona G&T Cooperative, The Huachucans Charities, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Walmart Benson, Desert Edge Construction and Renovations and Victory Fundraising.
