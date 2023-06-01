St. David to host 1A All-Star game Saturday

The 1A All-Star football game will be held in St. David Saturday, June 3. Player introductions will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by the kickoff.

 hector acuna herald/review

St. David High School will be hosting the 1A All-Star Game — The Tom Davis Memorial Senior Bowl Saturday, June 3.

Player introductions will start at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled after.

