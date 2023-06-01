St. David to host 1A All-Star game Saturday

St. David High School will be hosting the 1A All-Star Game — The Tom Davis Memorial Senior Bowl Saturday, June 3.
Player introductions will start at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled after.
According to Braden Davis, who is organizing the event, one team will be coached by Bryan McCarty, the head football coach at Salome. He has chosen Greg Barker from St. David as his defensive coordinator and Logan Davis from St. David as his offensive coordinator.
John Estrada from Hayden will be the head coach of the other team. He will be assisted by several of his assistant coaches from Hayden High School.
According to Davis, players selected from Cochise County include St. David’s Ryan Gooding, Koy Richardson, Kydin Richardson, Marek Haynie, Conner Curtis, Paul Parker, Wyatt Judd and Regan Young.
“Players were nominated by their coaches and selected based on their performance as well as their character and leadership,” Braden said. “We will have approximately 50 players and coaches from around the state participating and some small college coaches in attendance looking for last minute recruits.
“We’re pretty excited that our Friday night dinner will be hosted by the Mescal Movie Set with a tour given by Dan Sprenkle and entertainment provided by Tucson comedian Josiah Osego. Bam Bam BBQ from Sierra Vista will be catering that dinner and also providing the pregame meal on Saturday.”
A 5-on-5 passing tournament and lineman challenge will take place the morning of June 3 for current players from schools around the state and one from New Mexico.
Bam Bam BBQ will have its truck onsite throughout the day and during the game.Admission to the game will be $5 for high school students and adults, $3 for elementary school age and younger.
Major sponsors include Arizona G&T, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, The Huachucans Charities, Benson Safeway, Arizona Investment Alliance, Bell Beef and DiPeso Realty.
