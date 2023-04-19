BISBEE − The 2A Bisbee Pumas and the 1A St. David Tigers squared off in a rare night baseball game at the historic Warren Ballpark Saturday, April 15.

The game, which ended up going eight innings, one extra inning in high school and took just shy of three and a half hours to complete, saw the teams combine for 28 runs, 24 hits, 23 strikeouts, 15 walks and commit 20 errors and saw St. David battle back from a 11-4 deficit to win 15-13.

