Bisbee's Sebastian Lopez leaps up for the ball as teammates Victor Ramirez, left, and Horacio Olivarria (7) move in to assist as St. David's Ryan Gooding slides safely into second base Saturday at Warren Ballpark.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
St. David's Owen Judd races home with the first run of the game for the Tigers Saturday night.
BISBEE − The 2A Bisbee Pumas and the 1A St. David Tigers squared off in a rare night baseball game at the historic Warren Ballpark Saturday, April 15.
The game, which ended up going eight innings, one extra inning in high school and took just shy of three and a half hours to complete, saw the teams combine for 28 runs, 24 hits, 23 strikeouts, 15 walks and commit 20 errors and saw St. David battle back from a 11-4 deficit to win 15-13.
Ryan Gooding’s line drive single in top of the first inning scored Owen Judd with the first run of the game for St. David. Jadon Gill later scored on an error and Gooding scored on a Wyatt Judd single, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Owen Judd’s run in the top of the third off a Wyatt Judd single made the score 4-0.
Bisbee responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 4-2. Sebastian Lopez scored the first run on a Victor Ramirez fly ball that was played into an error. Ramirez scored when David Zamudio reached base on an error.
Jose Mendez and Lopez scored in the bottom half of the fourth, tying the game at 4-4.
Bisbee erupted for seven runs in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate while getting four hits and capitalizing on three St. David errors and a hit batter for an 11-4 lead. Mendez’s single scored Bryceton Meyer with the go-ahead run, a pickoff attempt at first that was off its mark allowed Diego Chavez to score, Mendez scored on a Bryan Martinez RBI single, Lopez scored on an error and Zamudio’s triple scored Martinez and Ramirez.
St. David began its battle back in the top half of the sixth, scoring four runs. Gooding’s single led to an error that allowed Roman Tilton, who was pinch running for Owen Judd, and Gill to score. Gooding later scored on another error, making the score 11-8.
Ramirez’s grounder in the bottom of the sixth was played into an error and allowed Martinez and Chavez to score, extending the Pumas’ lead to 13-8.
Needing just three outs to secure the victory, Bisbee committed three errors in the top of the seventh, walked three and hit one and allowed one hit. Those miscues allowed St. David to tie the game at 13-13.
The Pumas had the winning run on third base in the bottom half of the seventh when the final out was made, extending the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth Owen Judd singled, which scored Chase Pacheco, making the score 14-13 St. David.
The Tigers added one more run when Judd scored on a bases-loaded walk to Cole Haymore.
Lopez was thrown out at home plate in the bottom of the eighth for the second out of the inning, the final out for Bisbee coming by strikeout.
Joshua Garrett, Owen Judd and Gooding pitched for St. David allowing the Pumas 12 hits, striking out 12 and walking four.
Mendez and Meyer pitched for Bisbee, allowing the Tigers 12 hits while striking out 11 and walking eight.
Wyatt Judd led St. David, hitting 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Garrett was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI, Owen Judd was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Gill was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Gooding was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Haymore was 0-for-4 but had two RBIs.
Lopez was Bisbee’s top hitter going 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Martinez and Zamudio each were 2-for-5 with a run scored and Zamudio having two RBIs, Chavez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Mendez and Tyler McBride each were 1-for-5 with Mendez scoring twice and having an RBI.
Bisbee, 11-10 overall, 5-5 in conference and region, hosted San Manuel on Tuesday, April 18, will be at Tucson St. Augustine on Thursday, April 20, and will host Willcox on Friday, April 21 in the Pumas’ final home game of the regular season.
St. David, 12-5 overall, 9-1 in conference, 9-0 in region, hosts Valley Union, San Manuel and Tucson Desert Christian on Wednesday, April 19, Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21.
The post season playoffs for both schools begins next week.
