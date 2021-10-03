If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SAN MANUEL — In a battle of two top-five 1A teams, the fifth-ranked St. David Tigers defeated the third-ranked San Manuel Miners 48-24 in a crucial 1A South Region showdown Friday that was also homecoming for the Miners.
The win puts St. David (6-1 overall, 5-0 in region), on top of the 1A South followed by San Manuel (5-1, 3-1), Sells Baboquivari (2-2, 2-2) and Valley Union (3-3, 1-2).
San Manuel struck first to take a short-lived 8-0 lead.
St. David responded with back-to-back touchdowns. Talon Haynie scored from 9 yards out and Ryan Gooding completed a 14-yard TD pass to Jake Goodman for a 14-8 lead.
In the second quarter Gooding had a 31-yard TD pass to Cody Didion and followed that with a 12-yard TD run for a comfortable 28-8 lead at the half.
San Manuel attempted to get back into the game in the third quarter, scoring on its opening drive of the half, but Gooding stopped that momentum with back-to-back TD strikes of 62 and 64 yards to Goodman and Didion for a 40-14 lead after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Haynie's 1-yard TD run completed the scoring.
Gooding was 14 of 19 passing for 306 yards and four TDs. Didion had five receptions for 121 yards and two scores while Goodman had five receptions for 112 yards and two scores.
Haynie led the Tigers' ground game with 19 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Gooding had three carries for 28 yards and a score.
Braden Merrill had 15 tackles while Goodman and Didion each had 10.
"I was pleased with how we played," Tigers coach Braden Davis said. "Our offense scored every possession. We made too many penalties to put ourselves in tough situations on offense but we were able to overcome and score on every drive which was good to see.
"I thought Ryan played particularly well and that our linemen blocked well. Talon also made some amazing plays with his feet. We turned the ball over a couple of times on special teams, mostly mental errors.
"We were down a couple of starters. We didn't have Kydin Richardson. He's still out with a knee injury. Also his cousin, Koy Richardson, who was out because of a family emergency.
"Defensively, we flew to the ball very well. Brayden Merrill was all over the field. We're missing too many tackles at first contact. We got to get better against good backs and eliminate the mental errors. Overall, very pleased. That game assured us the South Region championship."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.