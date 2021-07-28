St. David, Valley Union begin football practice

St. David and Valley Union High School held their first official practice this week in anticipation of the Aug. 20 season openers for both schools.
St. David held its first practice on Monday, July 26, at what Tigers coach Braden Davis calls his “Tiger Football Camp.”
Twenty-eight athletes reported to the school Monday afternoon, where for 48 consecutive hours they spent time building team cohesiveness while working on conditioning and going over what offense and defensive formations they plan on running this fall.
They also did a walk-through under the lights.
Davis will dismiss his athletes Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday at 4 p.m. regular afternoon practices begin.
The Tigers held a Youth Football Camp last week with a flag football game on the main field with the scoreboard and the public address system.
Rain interrupted that event, which has been rescheduled for 7 p.m.
Friday under the lights, after which fireworks will be set off.
Valley Union held its first official practice on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils are coached by Branden Gilbreth.
The Blue Devils will go through the conditioning this week before donning pads and taking part in full contact drills next week.
A three-way scrimmage between St. David, Valley Union and Fort Thomas is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, at St. David.
The Tigers kick off the 2021 season the following week at home against Cibecue, while the Blue Devils will host Ray the same night.
Kickoff for both games will be 7 p.m.
