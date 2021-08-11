St. David, Valley Union to scrimmage Friday

COUNTY — The St. David Tigers and the Valley Union Blue Devils are set to scrimmage each other Friday in St. David.
The scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be no admission charge and spectators are welcomed.
“Unless things change this week, we are not requiring athletes, coaches, or spectators to wear face coverings,” St. David coach Braden Davis said Monday. “I’m assuming we’ll run the usual two team scrimmage, which is 60 offense and 60 defensive plays each. No special teams. (Valley Union) Coach (Brandon) Gilbreth and I are planning on doing one set straight JV, but we haven’t yet discussed how many total plays we’ll run. I’m assuming 50 or 60, no more than 60.”
Davis said that in scrimmages teams will run 10 offensive plays at a time. If there is a score, turnover or turnover on downs, the ball goes back to the original line of scrimmage, which is typically the 30 yard line. After 10 plays, the teams switch offense and defense.
“This will also be a first-run practice for officials, and there will usually be several new officials getting some hands-on learning during the scrimmages,” Davis said. “We really appreciate their time and service and should mention that they are always looking for former football players to become officials. The AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) is currently running a scholarship program for young guys to become officials. Anyone interested should check out the AIA website for more info. Officials are often overlooked and ridiculed, but that thankless job is absolutely essential for high school athletics. If we don’t have officials, we don’t have games.”
Davis says he is looking to use the scrimmage as a way to review and solidify his teams depth at various positions.
“We want to see everyone play in a live situation against another team,” he said. “We obviously also want to see how well we execute our basic offense and defense, and get some of the jitters out of the way. We’ll tape the scrimmage and use that as part of our learning experience beginning Saturday morning, with the goal and expectation of improving upon the scrimmage in preparation for game one.”
Gilbreth said he’s hoping to see effort, playing to the whistle and playing as a team at the scrimmage.
“Most importantly, I want to see the boys excited to be playing football again,” the coach said. “The guys are working hard in practice and the attitudes are great so far.”
Both the Tigers and Blue Devils have been practicing a little longer than two weeks.
Davis shared his views on where he believes his St. David team is at right now.
“On one hand, I feel we’re not where we were last year as far as our fluidity and execution coming into the scrimmage, but I was reminded that we had the pandemic-induced delayed start last year so by the time we were having a scrimmage, we had practiced quite a bit more,” he said.
“I’ve felt our practices have been good and our guys are picking things up pretty well. I enjoy that they like to hit and it’s nice as a coach to feel like you’re pulling back on the reins in practice rather then kicking the horse to try to get it moving. We’re still a long ways away from being a playoff team, but fortunately the playoffs don’t start this week.
“We’ve got a lot of mountain to climb to get there, but we’re moving in the right direction. We’re anxious for the next step and we will be ready.”
The Tigers were scheduled to host Cibecue Aug. 20 in the season opener. Davis and his staff were notified last week the game has been canceled. The search is underway to find a replacement opponent.
Valley Union is scheduled to host Ray High School of Kearney on Aug. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.