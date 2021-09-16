If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers volleyball team is 1-1 with a home court victory over the Benson Bobcats while falling to the Pima Roughriders at Pima in three straight sets.
The Tigers traveled north to Pima to take on the Roughriders of the 2A East Region on Thursday, Sept. 9. The Roughriders defeated the Tigers 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-10).
“Pima is a strong team with good blockers and hitters,” St. David assistant coach Brianna Tillett said. “We need to work on our passes and utilize them better to get to our setter.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Tigers hosted their first home game against the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region. Down 2-0 going into the third game, the Tigers fought back to win, taking the next three games to defeat the Bobcats 3-2. Scores were 18-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-10.
“We struggled in the first two games but we made some adjustments going into the third game,” Tillett said. “We stepped it up in the last three games to come back together as a team and win. Everyone hit well; they just came alive in the last three games.”
The Tigers will be hosting the Hayden Lobos of the 1A East Region on Thursday, Sept. 16. They will travel to Hebert to take on the Mogollon Mustangs of the 1A Central Region on Friday, Sept. 17.
