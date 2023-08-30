The St. David Tigers volleyball team started their season with a 3-0 home court victory over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A South Region on Friday, Aug. 25.
Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.
The St. David Tigers volleyball team started their season with a 3-0 home court victory over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A South Region on Friday, Aug. 25.
Scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.
“Overall, this was a good start to the season,” Tigers coach Breana Tillett said. “Everyone did really well. We definitely saw some of the areas that we need to work. We had a few errors that I know we can avoid in the future.
“A couple times we let the ball drop in the court where it shouldn’t have. One thing we can really work on is getting our passing a little closer to the net so we can have more hitting options. Our serves and hitting looked good.”
Leading the Tigers were senior Anissa Jacquez with 11 kills, seven digs, and five service aces; freshman Emma Hart with 11 digs, 10 assists, six kills, and five service aces; senior Mayla Trejo with 17 assists and five service aces; senior Halee Deskins with 15 digs; junior Gracey Crockett with eight digs; sophomore Emelynn Jacquez with eight digs; and sophomore Austyn Hatch with six kills.
“The player who keeps surprising us the most is our freshman setter, Emma Hart,” Tillett said. “She’s like Mayla (senior setter) where she’s a setter in the back row and a hitter when she’s in the front row. She did really well; she just keeps surprising us more and more, which is awesome.”
In the second game of the season the Tigers defeated the visiting Willcox Cowgirls of the 2A South Region 3-1 on Monday, Aug. 28.
St. David won the first two games 25-17, 25-15, lost the third 25-18 and won the fourth 25-15.
Trejo had 22 assists, eight digs, and seven kills; Hart had 13 assists, nine digs, eight kills, and seven service aces; Anissa Jacquez had 10 kills and five digs; Deskins had 17 digs; Crockett had 14 digs and nine kills; and Emelynn Jacquez had 13 digs.
The Tigers (2-0) will host The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region on Thursday, Sept. 7. They will be competing in the Small Schools Classic, hosted by Benjamin Franklin High School, at the Aspire Volleyball Gym in Tempe on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.