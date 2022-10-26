ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers finished their last week of regular season competition with four back-to-back matches, defeating the Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Lobos and the Duncan Wildkats in 1A Tucson Southeast Region games while falling to the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region.

The Tigers traveled to Duncan on Friday, Oct. 21, defeating the Wildkats 3-1. The Wildkats took the first set 25-22 but the Tigers returned to win the next three 25-14, 25-16, 25-23.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments