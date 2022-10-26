ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers finished their last week of regular season competition with four back-to-back matches, defeating the Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Lobos and the Duncan Wildkats in 1A Tucson Southeast Region games while falling to the Benson Bobcats of the 2A East Region.
The Tigers traveled to Duncan on Friday, Oct. 21, defeating the Wildkats 3-1. The Wildkats took the first set 25-22 but the Tigers returned to win the next three 25-14, 25-16, 25-23.
Statistically for the Tigers junior Mayla Trejo had 22 assists, 13 digs, and 10 kills; junior Halee Deskins had 17 assists and five digs; junior Anissa Jacquez had 16 kills and eight digs; sophomore Gracey Crockett had nine service aces and seven kills; senior Jasmine Pacheco had six kills; and senior Treyleigh Bliss had five digs.
St. David hosted the Patagonia Lobos on Thursday, Oct. 20. Patagonia won the first set, but the Tigers came back to take control on their home court with 25-21, 26-24, 25-14 victories to take the game 3-1.
Leading the Tigers statistically were Trejo with 15 assists, 15 digs, nine service aces and seven kills; senior Taylee Jacquez with 18 digs and 11 service aces; Deskins with 17 assists; Anissa Jacquez with 15 kills; Pacheco with eight kills and six digs; Bliss with eight digs and six kills; and senior Audrey Merrill with five kills.
“The Patagonia game was our Senior Night game so we wanted to make sure we got our seniors in as much as we could that entire game — and they did good,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “It was fun watching them all play together.”
The Tigers traveled to Benson on Wednesday, Oct. 19, suffering their first regular season loss and breaking their 13-game winning streak. The game was tied 2-2 (21-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17) going into the tie-breaking fifth set; Benson won 15-10.
Statistically for St. David Trejo had 28 assists, 14 digs, and eight kills; Deskins had 24 assists and 17 digs; Taylee Jacquez had 38 digs; Pacheco had 22 digs; Anissa Jacquez had 16 kills, 15 digs; Crockett had 12 kills; Pacheco had nine kills; and Merrill had five kills.
“Benson came to play, and they played really good,” Tillett said. “I feel that we did good, too, but we just had way too many errors that hurt us in the end. It was a fun game and a good game to have right before state.”
The Tigers hosted Lourdes Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 18, defeating the Warriors in straight sets 25-5, 25-6, 25-10.
Tigers leaders were Trejo with 19 service aces and 14 assists; Anissa Jacquez with 15 kills; Taylee Jacquez with 12 service aces; Crockett with six service aces and five kills; and Deskins with nine assists.
Top Tigers in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region are Trejo, first in assists with 365, first in service aces with 94, and tied for fourth in kills with 89; Anissa Jacquez first in blocks with 117, first in kills with 255 and fourth in service aces with 51; Deskins second in assists with 230 and fifth in service aces with 38; Pacheco second in kills with 111 and fourth in blocks with 40; Crockett third in service aces with 64 and tied for fourth in kills with 89; and Taylee Jacquez second in service aces with 84.
The Tigers finished their regular season first in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region with a 6-0 record. They are 12-0 in 1A competition, 15-1 overall and are ranked second in Class 1A.
They will be competing in the Super Regional Tournament 1A Tucson Northwest versus 1A Tucson Southeast at Tucson Desert Christian High School on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 27-29.
