ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team won its last four games of the season, defeating each team 3-0 to finish the regular season with an overall 12-4 record, 4-2 in the 1A South Region.
The Tigers hosted Cibecue for their last regular season game on Monday, Oct. 25, defeating the Wildcats 3-0. Scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-14.
For the Tigers sophomore Anissa Jacquez had seven kills, senior Mackenzie Comaduran had six kills, sophomore Mayla Trejo had six kills, junior Taylee Jacquez had 11 assists and sophomore Halee Deskins had six service aces and five assists.
“Things are really coming together for our team,” St. David assistant coach Breana Tillett said. “Overall, it was a good game even though we did struggle a little bit with our serve receive; our hits are definitely looking good.”
On Friday, Oct. 22, St. David hosted San Simon, defeating the Longhorns 3-0. Scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-20.
Anissa Jacquez had nine kills, junior Jasmine Pacheco had five kills, Taylee Jacquez had 12 assists and six service aces and Comaduran had five service aces.
“The level of play we had against Duncan carried over to this game,” Tillett said. “The girls are really starting to be aware of where the holes are when they are hitting the ball.”
The Tigers traveled to Duncan on Thursday, Oct. 21, defeating the Wildkats 3-0. Scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-10.
Anissa Jacquez had 13 kills, Comaduran had five kills; Taylee Jacquez had 12 assists and five service aces and freshman Alayna Didion had eight assists.
“I feel like this was our best game of the season,” Tillett said. “Everything was just clicking for our team and it was fun to watch. We’ve really struggled with serves this year but against Duncan we only had three miss serves the entire match.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, St. David hosted the Patagonia Lobos, winning in straight sets 25-9, 25-13, 25-8.
Pacheco had eight kills, Anissa Jacquez had seven kills, freshman Gracey Crockett had seven kills and 10 service aces, Trejo had five kills and five service aces, Taylee Jacquez had 15 assists and Deskins had six assists.
“Everyone is stepping up when they need to,” Tillett said. “They often play different positions when needed. They are really coming together as a team; everyone is doing their best.”
The Tigers will be competing in the 1A state championships at Scottsdale Coronado High School on Nov. 5-6. State playoff pairings for the tournament will be announced this weekend.
