ST. DAVID −The St. David volleyball team is eagarly awaiting the start of their 2022 season, working on plays and techniques while bonding as a team.
“I like how volleyball brings us together as a team,” senior varsity middle hitter Jasmine Pacheco said. “After each point, we all jump into the middle and do our cheer. I’m very excited about this season. I’m looking forward to really coming together as a team.”
Teammate junior outside hitter Mayla Trejo also is eager for the start of her third season on the Tigers varsity and helping her team grow.
“I’m excited to see us come together and really build as a team,” Trejo said. “I’m looking forward to being able to play with the girls and working together; we’ve really been working hard on our hitting and passing. This year I want to work on hustling, always being down and ready, and being a leader.”
This will be the first year for Brianna Tillett as head coach. Tillett, a 2009 St. David alum who competed in volleyball, started coaching in 2013 as an assisstant with her high school coach, Tylene Miller.
“It was really special to be coached by Coach Miller and then come back and coach with her,” Tillett said. “She loved all of the girls like they were her own and that’s what I want the girls to feel for me, too. I have really big shoes to fill because she made a huge impact on the St. David volleyball program and also in the state.
“A huge part of her coaching was teaching the girls to treat each other — including opposing teams, officials, and everyone they come in contact with — with respect. I’m going to do my best to coach how she would want these girls to be coached. I’m going to give them the best of me that I can give and just keep learning and growing with them.”
Tillett is enthusiastically looking forward to the start of her first season leading the Tigers. She has big expectations for the future of the program that excelled in the past through the leadership of Miller, who passed away in November.
“We have 10 returning players from last year and we also have a big group of freshmen,” Tillett said. “We have been working a lot on our defense and on our passing. We also have returning hitters back, which is good, but we’re still looking for a few more big hitters. Overall, we are working to get our team chemistry to be where it needs to be and to work together as a team.
“I have high hopes for these girls, and I hope that we can get to where they can also see this for themselves, as individuals and as a team.”
Tillett will be assisted by junior varsity coach Seneca Richardson and freshman coach Kayla Stafford.
This year the Tigers are members of the 1A Tucson Southeast conference that includes the Sels Baboquivari Warriors, the Duncan Wildkats, the Nogales Lourdes Catholic Warriors, the Patagonia Union Lobos, the San Simon Longhorns and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Tigers open their season Monday, Aug. 29, in Willcox. They will travel to Tombstone on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to take on the Yellow Jackets. They finish their first week of competition on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, competing in the Wolfpack Invitational at St. Augustine Catholic High School in Tucson.
“We’re really looking forward to the season and to start our games,” Tillett said.
