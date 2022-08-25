St. David volleyball anxious to start season

St. David's Brianna Tillett is embarking on her first season as head coach of the volleyball program. 

 hector acuna herald/review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ST. DAVID −The St. David volleyball team is eagarly awaiting the start of their 2022 season, working on plays and techniques while bonding as a team.

“I like how volleyball brings us together as a team,” senior varsity middle hitter Jasmine Pacheco said. “After each point, we all jump into the middle and do our cheer. I’m very excited about this season. I’m looking forward to really coming together as a team.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments