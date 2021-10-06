If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ varsity volleyball team competed in three away games last week, winning two while losing one to bring its regular season record to 7-3.
The Tigers traveled to Scottsdale to take on the Cicero Prep Centurions of the 1A East Region on Friday, Oct. 1. They lost the first set 24-26, but came back with a solid 25-11 victory in the second. Losing the third 18-25, the Tigers needed to take the last two sets to win the match. In two close competitions, the Tigers won 25-23 and 15-13 to take home the victory.
“We played really well, maintaining our energy throughout the entire match,” St. David assistant coach Brianna Tillett said. “They have been coming together and playing better as a team.”
On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Tigers traveled to San Simon to face the Longhorns in a 1A South match. The Tigers won the first two sets 27-25 and 25-16 before the Longhorns took the third 17-25. St. David prevailed in the fourth game 25-18 to take home the regional win 3-1.
“We made some adjustments in our lineup in the first game,” Tillett said.
“Our serves have been hurting us; we need to control the simple things that are controllable – take control and play our game.”
The Tigers traveled to Valley Union on Tuesday Sept. 28 for a regional contest against the Blue Devils, who they just defeated at home 3-2 four days earlier. Valley Union proved strong on their home court, changing the outcome of the team’s earlier competition with a Blue Devils victory 3-1 over the Tigers (25-21, 25-27, 15-25, 25-18).
“Our serves hurt us, costing us points when we needed them,” the assistant coach said.
The Tigers traveled to Patagonia to take on the Lobos on Tuesday, Oct. 5; they will host the Fort Thomas Apaches on Thursday, Oct. 7. Both are 1A South Region matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.