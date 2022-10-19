St. David volleyball places second at Mogollon tourney

The St. David Tigers volleyball team shows off its second-place trophy from the Heber Mogollon Volleyball Tournament that was held Oct. 14-15. Pictured above are, backrow from left, Jessica Harris, Gracey Crockett, Honey Merrill, Mayla Trejo, Audrey Merrill, Austyn Hatch, Anissa Jacquez, Jasmine Pacheco, Emelynn Jacquez, and coach Breana Tillett. Front row, from left, Treyleigh Bliss, Taylee Jacquez, and Halee Deskins.

 
 
 
 Submitted photo

The St. David Tigers, the only 1A volleyball team in the state with an undefeated regular season record, traveled to Heber to compete in the Mogollon Invitational on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, competing in eight games during the two days of competition.

The Tigers finished in second place with a 5-3 tournament record, losing the championship game to the St. Johns Redskins of the 2A North region 2-0.

