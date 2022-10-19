St. David volleyball places second at Mogollon tourney

The St. David Tigers volleyball team shows off its second-place trophy from the Heber Mogollon Volleyball Tournament that was held Oct. 14-15. Pictured above are, backrow from left, Jessica Harris, Gracey Crockett, Honey Merrill, Mayla Trejo, Audrey Merrill, Austyn Hatch, Anissa Jacquez, Jasmine Pacheco, Emelynn Jacquez, and coach Breana Tillett. Front row, from left, Treyleigh Bliss, Taylee Jacquez, and Halee Deskins.
The St. David Tigers, the only 1A volleyball team in the state with an undefeated regular season record, traveled to Heber to compete in the Mogollon Invitational on Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, competing in eight games during the two days of competition.
The Tigers finished in second place with a 5-3 tournament record, losing the championship game to the St. Johns Redskins of the 2A North region 2-0.
“I really feel like this tournament was good for them to get ready for state,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “We did lose to Mogollon during the round robin once but during the tournament we came back and beat them twice; Mogollon is always a strong team, and they gave us good games. We were able to see what adjustments we needed, and we were able to make them. We did lose to St. Johns both times we played them, but we did win a couple sets.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 12 St. David hosted Baboquivari on Tuesday, October 12 and defeated the Warrior in three straight sets 25-8, 25-13, 25-3.
Statistically for the Tigers: junior Mayla Trejo with 19 assists and five kills; junior Halee Deskins with 12 assists; junior Anissa Jacquez with 10 kills and eight service aces; senior Jasmine Pacheco with eight kills; sophomore Gracey Crockett with eight kills and eight service aces; and senior Taylee Jacquez with six service aces.
Tigers who are leading the 1A Tucson Southeast region statistically are: Trejo first in assists with 286, first in service aces with 61; A. Jacquez first in kills with 193 and first in blocks with 108; Deskins second in assists with 163; T. Jacquez second in service aces with 54; Crockett third in service aces with 47; and Pacheco second in kills with 85.
The Tigers are currently 12-0 in regular season games, 9-0 in the 1A state conference for a first-place state ranking, and 3-0 for first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast region.
The Tigers will end their regular season with a full week of back-to-back games. They hosted the Lourdes Catholic Warriors in a regional game on Tuesday, October 18; travel to Benson on Wednesday, October 19, to take on the Bobcats of the 2A East region; they host a regional game against the Patagonia Lobos on Thursday, October 20; and they finish their week traveling to Duncan for their final regional game of the season on Friday, October 21, against the Wildkats.
