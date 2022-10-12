ST. DAVID — St. David’s volleyball team continued its winning ways last week, taking three matches in four days, improving its record to 11-0 overall, 8-0 in conference competition and 2-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast region. The Tigers are ranked first in Class A.
The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take on the Apaches of the 1A Copper Region, winning 3-1. St. David dropped the first set 25-23 and then won the next three 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.
Leading the Tigers were junior Anissa Jacquez with 19 kills, 14 digs, and 12 blocks; senior Taylee Jacquez with 16 digs; junior Mayla Trejo with 16 assists and 12 digs, eight kills and eight service aces; senior Jasmine Pacheco with 23 digs and six kills; junior Halee Deskins with 20 assists; and sophomore Gracey Crockett with six digs.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, St. David was in Elfrida for a regional match against the Valley Union Blue Devils. The Blue Devils took the first game 26-24 but the Tigers won the next three 28-25, 25-17, 25-22.
Leading the Tigers were Trejo with 23 assists, 11 digs, and eight kills; Anissa Jacquez with 18 kills, 13 digs, and six blocks; Deskins with 18 assists; Taylee Jacquez with 16 digs and six service aces; Pacheco with 16 digs and seven kills; and Crockett with six kills.
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Tigers traveled to San Manuel to take on the Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest region, bringing home a 3-0 victory (25-17, 26-24, 25-19).
Trejo had 15 blocks and five digs; Anissa Jacquez 13 kills and six digs; Deskins 12 assists; and Pacheco seven kills.
Tigers who lead the region are Trejo, first in assists with 267 and first in service aces with 58; Deskins, second in assists with 151; Anissa Jacquez, first in blocks with 108 and first in kills with 183; Pacheco, second in kills with 77; and Taylee Jacquez, second in service aces with 48.
“Overall, we’re playing really good,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “We’re starting to use all of our hitters a lot more, not just relying on one person — all our hitters are stepping it up. It’s been cool to watch the girls realize that they do have a lot of potential as a team.”
The Tigers will host the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in a region match on Wednesday, Oct. 12. They travel to Heber on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, for the Mogollon Invitational.
