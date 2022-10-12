ST. DAVID — St. David’s volleyball team continued its winning ways last week, taking three matches in four days, improving its record to 11-0 overall, 8-0 in conference competition and 2-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast region. The Tigers are ranked first in Class A.

The Tigers traveled to Fort Thomas on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take on the Apaches of the 1A Copper Region, winning 3-1. St. David dropped the first set 25-23 and then won the next three 25-16, 25-19, 25-16.

