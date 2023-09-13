The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team improved its record to 3-0 after defeating The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region 3-0 at home on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Scores were 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
The St. David Tigers’ volleyball team improved its record to 3-0 after defeating The Gregory School Hawks of the 1A Tucson Northwest region 3-0 at home on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Scores were 25-15, 25-11, 25-12.
“I felt that our girls played well with everyone contributing where they were needed and stepping up into those roles,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “We played strong and consistent throughout the entire game.”
Leading the Tigers were junior Gracey Crockett, 10 kills; senior Mayla Trejo, 18 assists and 10 digs; senior Anissa Jacquez, eight kills and six digs; and freshman Emma Hart, 11 assists, eight service aces and five digs.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Tigers traveled to Tempe to compete in the 17-team Small School Classic.
The Tigers went 2-2 in the event, losing to the Benjamin Franklin Chargers of the 3A South Central Region 2-0 (25-16, 25-23), defeating the Mountainside Wolves of the 2A Central Region 2-0 (25-13, 25-18), losing to the Trivium Prep Crimson Knights of the 2A West Region 2-1 (25-18, 24-26, 15-6), and defeating American Leadership Academy Guardians of the 3A West Region 2-0 (25-16, 25-20). Jacquez was selected to the all-tournament team.
“Overall, we did really good,” Tillett said. “There were 17 teams so it was divided into pool play. Our first pool set we came in second and the next one we came in second too.
“I was just super impressed with how we played. We played some tougher teams with really good hitters and big blockers; I felt like all of our girls really stepped up defensively and made adjustments when needed and they were also smart when hitting and blocking. It was super fun to watch them come together, play as a team, and just have fun.”
The Tigers will host the San Manuel Miners of the 1A Tucson Northwest region on Thursday, Sept. 14 and will travel to Heber to take on the Mogollon Mustangs of the 1A Copper Region on Friday, Sept. 15.
“I’m excited for the season,” Tillett said. “My assistant coaches are excited, too, because they see what I see — we’re really looking forward to the rest of the season and what’s to come. Everyone — freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity players — is improving overall. It’s just been a good start so far.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.