St. David’s volleyball season ended in the 1A state quarterfinals with a 3-0 loss to the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Scottsdale Coronado High.
The Wildcats, who went into the competition ranked sixth in 1A, were able to defeat the third-ranked Tigers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.
“It took us a little while to get into the game; we struggled at the beginning,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “We had good hits, but Joseph City was able to get them back over to us — they (Joseph City) just came out from the beginning ready to play; it was state, so they definitely came out fighting.”
For the Tigers, junior Anissa Jacquez had 15 digs and 12 kills; junior Mayla Trejo had 20 assists and 10 digs; senior Taylee Jacquez had 12 digs; senior Jasmine Pacheco had 12 digs; junior Halee Deskins had 11 digs and eight assists; and sophomore Gracey Crockett had 10 kills and five digs.
The Tigers ended their regular season first in the 1A Tucson Southeast with a 6-0 record, 12-0 in the 1A conference and 15-1 overall. They won the Super Regional Tournament 1A Tucson Northwest versus 1A Tucson Southeast prior to the state playoffs and went 1-1 in state championship competition.
Anissa Jacquez was the Southeast Region player of the year as well as all-region first team as a hitter/middle blocker; Trejo was selected the regional offensive player of the year as well as all-region first team as a setter; Pacheco, Taylee Jacquez and Deskins were was all-region second team; and Crockett and senior Audrey Merrill were all-region honorable mention. State honors have not yet been posted.
“Overall, we had a really good season,” Tillett said. “It was so fun to see everyone improving individually and as a team throughout the season. We are already planning for summer volleyball and summer volleyball camps — we are excited and looking forward to next year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.