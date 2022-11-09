St. David’s volleyball season ended in the 1A state quarterfinals with a 3-0 loss to the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Scottsdale Coronado High.

The Wildcats, who went into the competition ranked sixth in 1A, were able to defeat the third-ranked Tigers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.

