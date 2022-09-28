ST. DAVID − St. David’s volleyball team has extended its regular season winning streak to seven with recent victories over the Benson Bobcats, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles and the Mogollon Mustangs.
The Tigers hosted the Bobcats of the 2A East Region on Monday, Sept. 26, and won 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-15).
Leading the Tigers were junior Anissa Jacquez with nine kills and five blocks; senior Jasmine Pacheco with five kills; sophomore Gracey Crockett with five kills; and senior Taylee Jacquez with four aces.
Agains Desert Christian of the 1A Tucson Northwest Region on Wednesday, Sept. 21, St. David posted another sweep (25-20, 25-23. 25-10).
Hosting the Mogollon Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 16, St. David was down 2-1 but came back in the fourth set with a 25-18 win before clinching the victory in the fifth 15-8.
“The sets that we won against Mogollon had us playing our game, talking and communicating well, and a huge improvement in our serves,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “Our defense and hitting were also good against Benson; everyone all around played really well.”
Leading players in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region are Anissa Jacquez, first with 93 kills and 62 blocks and fourth with 20 service aces; Trejo first with 159 assists and first with 24 service aces: Deskins second with 66 assists; Taylee Jacquez second with 34 service aces; Crockett third with 29 service aces; Pacheco second with 26 blocks and third with 39 kills.
The Tigers, 4-0 in the 1A conference and 7-0 overall, hosted their first 1A Tucson Southeast contest against the San Simon Longhorns on Tuesday, Sept. 27. They will travel to Valley Union to take on the Blue Devils in regional competition on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Benson went 1-3 in its last four matches, defeating the Bisbee Pumas while falling to the Morenci Wildcats, Pima Roughriders and St. David.
In the loss to St. David, leading the Bobcats were senior Tatum Benson with 12 digs and eight assists and senior Riann Cluff with 10 digs.
“Once I broke down what I wanted us to do against St. David into smaller goals, we were really able to work towards and focus on those,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said. “I told them that I wanted them to focus on getting three points, getting the pass so we can get a hit — just to focus on those three points. Once we did that, we focused on the next three points. Working on smaller goals really helps motivate.”
The Bobcats hosted Pima in a 2A East game on Thursday, Sept. 22. Behind 2-0 going into the third set, Benson took the next two sets to tie the game 2-2. The fifth set had the Roughriders pulling ahead with a 15-8 victory to defeat the Bobcats 3-2.
Senior Ally Crouse had nine kills; junior Grace Coulston had seven kills, six digs, and five blocks; junior Trinity Foy had five kills and five digs; and Benson had 12 digs and five service aces.
Benson traveled north to Morenci on Tuesday, Sept. 20, falling to the Wildcats 3-1 losing the first set 25-20, winning the second set by the same score before losing the next two 25-23 and 28-26.
Leading the Bobcats were Benson with 21 assists and 11 digs, Foy with eight kills, Coulston with eight kills, Crouse with five kills, senior Ellie Palmer with 11 digs and Cluff with 10 digs.
The Bobcats hosted Bisbee in a regional game on Thursday, Sept. 15, defeating the Pumas 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-20).
Benson had 24 assists, Crouse eight kills, junior Jamey Darwin six kills and Palmer nine digs.
Bobcats who are leading the 2A East statistically are Benson, first with 193 assists and first with 95 digs; Foy, second with 42 assists; Darwin, second with 19 blocks; Crouse, fourth with 56 kills; Coulston, fifth with 55 kills; Palmer, third with 71 digs; and Cluff, fifth with 42 digs.
Benson, 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the 2A, and 2-2 in the 2A East Region, will host the Willcox Cowgirls in a regional contest on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Bobcats will travel to Tombstone on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for a regional game.
