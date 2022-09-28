ST. DAVID − St. David’s volleyball team has extended its regular season winning streak to seven with recent victories over the Benson Bobcats, the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles and the Mogollon Mustangs.

The Tigers hosted the Bobcats of the 2A East Region on Monday, Sept. 26, and won 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-15).

