ST. DAVID —The St. David Tigers volleyball team finished their third full week of competition with a 1A South regional victory and a 5-5 record overall.
St. David hosted Valley Union in their first region game of the season on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23 but the Blue Devils came back in the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-20 to stop St. David’s drive and force a fifth tie-breaking set. The Tigers won the final set 15-8 win for a 3-2 victory.
“Valley Union’s volleyball program is getting stronger,” St. David assistant coach Brianna Tillett said. “They played tough to take us to five sets. We still need to find out what works best for our team – what clicks.”
The Tigers traveled to Tucson to take on the Desert Christian Eagles of the 2A Tucson Region on Thursday, Sept. 23. St. David won the first set 25-17 but the Eagles won the next two 25-21 and 25-20. The Tigers’ determination prevailed in the fourth set with a 25-18 victory. The fifth set had the teams back and forth for the game point; the Tigers took it to win 16-14 and defeat the Eagles 3-2.
“We played the best we’ve played all season in the first set,” Tillett said. “We still need to work on keeping our momentum and energy up for all sets of the game.”
Earlier in the week the Tigers hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets of the 2A South region. In a close competition, the Tigers defeated the Jackets 3-1. Scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20.
“Everyone did well blocking and hitting around their blocks,” Tillett said. “ Senior Mackenzie Comaduran and sophomore Anissa Jacquez did really well hitting in all four sets.”
Friday, Sept. 17, the Tigers traveled to Heber to take on the Mogollon Mustangs of the 1A Central Region. The Mustangs proved to be a tough opponent, defeating the Tigers 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 19-2.
“Mogollon has a good team,” Tillett said. “It took us a while to get over our nerves; we just didn’t play our game.”
This week the Tigers will have three road games: they traveled to Valley Union for a 1A South Region match on Tuesday, Sept. 28 (results were not available at press time); they are in San Simon for a 1A South game against the Longhorns on Wednesday, Sept. 29; and on Friday, Oct. 1, they will be in Scottsdale against the Cicero Prep Centurions of the 1A East Region.
