ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers volleyball team is one win closer to the state championship game after earning its way to the state quarterfinals with a 3-0 home court victory over the El Capitan Eagles of the 1A Canyon Region on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Tigers won in straight sets over the Eagles 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments