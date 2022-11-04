ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers volleyball team is one win closer to the state championship game after earning its way to the state quarterfinals with a 3-0 home court victory over the El Capitan Eagles of the 1A Canyon Region on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Tigers won in straight sets over the Eagles 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
St. David was led by junior Mayla Trejo with 22 assists and seven digs; junior Anissa Jacquez with 17 kills and eight digs; senior Jasmine Pacheco with eight kills, seven digs and five service aces; senior Taylee Jacquez with 12 digs and seven service aces; junior Halee Deskins with nine assists; and sophomore Gracey Crockett with six kills.
“I told them going into the game that we can’t get ahead of ourselves and onto the next game,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said. “That we need to make sure that we go this game first — one point at a time and take it set by set.”
Currently leading in the 1A Tucson Southeast statistically are Trejo, first in assists with 443, second in service aces with 99, and fourth in kills with 107; Anissa Jacquez, first in kills with 310, first in blocks with 127 and fourth in service aces with 56; Taylee Jacquez, first in service aces with 107; Pacheco, second in kills with 134, fourth in blocks with 45 and fifth in service aces with 44; Deskins, second in assists with 262; and Crockett, third in service aces with 68 and third in kills with 111.
Leading in the 1A conference are Anissa Jacquez, second in kills and third in blocks; Taylee Jacquez, second in service aces; and Trejo, fourth in service aces and fifth in the assists.
The Tigers will be competing in the quarterfinals against the Joseph City Wildcats of the 1A Copper Region on Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. The Wildcats defeated the Bagdad Sultans 3-0 to advance.
The winner will continue on to the semifinals that will be played on Friday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Mogollon Mustangs versus Rock Point Cougars.
The 1A state championship game will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
All games will be played at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
“Everyone is really excited and pumped up to see what happens this weekend,” Tillett said.
