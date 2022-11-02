St. David volleyball wins super regional tournament

The St. David Tigers display their Super Regional championship plaque after beating Patagonia Saturday in Tucson. Back row, from left, Coach Seneca Richardson, Alayna Didion, Mayla Trejo, Regan Haynie, Anissa Jacquez, Austyn Hatch, Emelynn Jacquez, Gracey Crockett, Jasmine Pacheco, Coach Breana Tillett. Front row from left, Audrey Merrill, Halee Deskins, Taylee Jacquez and Treyleigh Bliss.
ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers volleyball team won the 1A Tucson Northwest versus 1A Tucson Southeast Super Regional Tournament title to advance to the state championship.
The Tigers won the tournament with victories over the Desert Christian Eagles 3-1 and the Patagonia Lobos 3-0.
The Tigers competed for the Super Regional Tournament championship against Patagonia on Saturday, Oct. 29, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.
“Our little errors started to add up and the Lobos began to catch up — we just need to eliminate those errors,” St. David coach Breana Tillett said.
Leading the Tigers were junior Mayla Trejo with 22 assists, 11 digs and five kills; junior Anissa Jacquez with 13 kills and eight digs; senior Taylee Jacquez with 11 service aces and nine digs; senior Jasmine Pacheco with six kills; and junior Halee Deskins with five digs.
To earn their way to the championship game the Tigers defeated the Eagles of the 1A Tucson Northwest in four sets, 23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13.
“We struggled a little in the first set and lost but then we went out ready to play and won the next three,” Tillett said. “They played well and got back in their groove the last three sets.”
Trejo had 34 assists, 13 kills and eight digs; Anissa Jacquez had 25 kills, nine digs and six blocks; sophomore Gracey Crockett ha 13 kills; Taylee Jacquez had 19 digs and five service aces; Deskins had 18 assists and six digs; and Pacheco had 10 digs and nine kills.
Currently leading the 1A Tucson Southeast in statistics are Trejo, first in assists with 421, second in service aces with 97 and third in kills with 107; Anissa Jacquez, first in kills with 293, first in blocks with 125 and fourth in service aces with 54; Taylee Jacquez, first in service aces with 100; Deskins, second in assists with 253 and fifth in service aces with 41; Pacheco, second in blocks with 126 and fourth in blocks with 43; and Crockett, third in service aces with 67 and fifth in kills with 105.
In the 1A conference, Anissa Jacquez is second in kills and third in blocks; Trejo is second in service aces and fifth in assists; and Taylee Jacquez is second in service aces.
The Tigers finished their regular season with a 15-1 record, 12-0 and ranked third in the 1A conference, and 6-0 for first place in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region.
“Everything we’ve worked for this season is down to this week,” Tillett said. “We’re ready and looking forward to seeing what happens. We have high hopes, but we need to take each game one point at a time and one set at a time. This week is not going to be easy for the girls; they know it’s time to go out and work hard and maintain their energy level through every set.
“I’m so proud of all of them. I feel like they came into the season ready to work and honestly, they are just so much fun to be around. It’s been an awesome year and I’m grateful that I’ve been able to be a part of it.”
St. David hosted the El Capitan Academy Eagles from Colorado City of the 1A Canyon region in the first round of the state championships on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Results of the match were not available at press time. The state semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, at Scottsdale Coronado High School.
The state championship game will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, also at Coronado High School.
