St. David volleyball wins super regional tournament

The St. David Tigers display their Super Regional championship plaque after beating Patagonia Saturday in Tucson. Back row, from left, Coach Seneca Richardson, Alayna Didion, Mayla Trejo, Regan Haynie, Anissa Jacquez, Austyn Hatch, Emelynn Jacquez, Gracey Crockett, Jasmine Pacheco, Coach Breana Tillett. Front row from left, Audrey Merrill, Halee Deskins, Taylee Jacquez and Treyleigh Bliss.

 Andy Morales /AZPreps365

ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers volleyball team won the 1A Tucson Northwest versus 1A Tucson Southeast Super Regional Tournament title to advance to the state championship.

The Tigers won the tournament with victories over the Desert Christian Eagles 3-1 and the Patagonia Lobos 3-0.

