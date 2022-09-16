COCHISE COUNTY — It’s going to be an exciting Friday night of action-packed high school football as all eight Cochise County teams are in action.
Three games stand out.
Heber Mogollon is coming to St. David for a rematch of last year’s 1A state championship game.
Unbeaten Willcox and its running back tandem of Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando, Cochise County’s top two rushers, take to the road to face an undefeated Morenci team that Willcox defeated last year in Willcox.
Benson appears to have rebounded from its loss to Bisbee but will be tested Friday night when it faces 4-0 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in Tucson.
Below is a look at Friday’s games. All are 7 p.m. starts except Benson-Pusch Ridge, which kicks off at 6.
Heber Mogollon (3-1) at St. David (4-0)
Mogollon, two-time 1A defending state champions, is 4-1 against St. David since the schools began playing in 2009.
The Tigers’ lone win came in 2016, 28-14.
Last year St. David faced the Mustangs in the regular season and lost 48-24. The teams met again a month later in the 1A state finals and Mogollon laid a 58-12 whipping on the 1A South Region champions.
Mogollon tasted defeat for the first time in 2½ years two weeks ago, losing to Hayden 42-34. The loss snapped Mogollon’s 21-game winning streak.
“We’re excited to host Mogollon,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We obviously have to play them one game at a time and focus on the one in front of you. This is a game we’ve had circled on our calendar since the schedule came out. This is a big one.
“We want to play the best teams in the state, so we tried to get the top team in each of the other regions. Mogollon was the only team to beat us last year, they’re the two-time defending state champs, and they’re always good. They’ve got a great program, they’re very well coached, and they just reloaded. We know it will be a battle, but we will be ready.
“We’ve experienced some adversity this week with some kids gone due to an out-of-state funeral, and some guys banged up and injured, but like we’ve been telling our players, every season has adversity. Just like life.
“Great teams find a way to overcome, just like we want them to do when events in life don’t go their way. You keep battling and find a way to succeed. There are challenges and adversity in every game and in every season.”
Willcox (3-0) at Morenci (3-0)
In a battle of unbeatens, the Cowboys will have perhaps their toughest challenge yet.
They easily got past Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy on Sept. 9 with a 49-0 rout.
A few weeks ago, Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson called the Benson Bobcats “a good team,” and beat them 56-25. He called Sequoia Pathway a “very, very good team,” and the Cowboys posted a shutout.
He called the next opponent “the real deal,” and that may be true, Morenci has outscored its opponents 118-6. The Wildcats have rushed for 1,000 yards this season.
The Cowboys are no slouches. Their dynamic backs, Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando, are Nos. 1 and 2 in the county in rushing, with over 1,000 yards combined, and they’ve each scored nine TDs.
The team is averaging 373 yards rushing and 120 yards passing per game.
“It’s been a while, many years since we beat them. I hope it’s a good game, something we can build on,” Hjalmarson said.
Benson (3-1) at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (4-0)
The Bobcats rebounded last week with a resounding 55-18 romp over the 2A Bisbee Pumas.
Benson was coming off a defeat to Willcox, losing the Seney-Lohman rivalry trophy.
“Losing a big game, a rivalry like that, it really made the players think,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said.
According to Cluff they learned some valuable lessons from the Willcox loss. His young team shook it off and hit the practice field hard, “and it showed going down to Bisbee,” Cluff claimed.
“Physicality is something that we are getting better at, you know, we’re getting more physical and that showed.”
Quarterback Dalton Crockett continued to shine, passing for 183 yards against the Pumas. He’s second among county passing leaders with 598 yards and nine TDs.
Crockett’s favorite target, Ayden Finch, leads the county in receptions with 18 for 289 yards.
The Bobcats aren’t 3-1 without a ground game. Colton Tyra is third in the county with 393 yards rushing.
Benson has been preparing for the 3A Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
“We watched a lot of film on them, they’re good, a good football team,” Cluff said. “Their quarterback is good, and they have some great athletes on the field. Offensively up front their line’s very good.
“At the end of the day they’re high school athletes, just like our boys, and you know, we respect them, but we’re going to come to be ready to play. They’re competing against a good opponent, but they’re not just going to hang their heads and let them win it. You know what I mean? They’re going to come out, they’re going to play and they’re gonna answer and be physical.”
The Pusch Ridge Lions are 4-0 and lead the 3A South Region.
Douglas (1-0) at Cholla (1-1)
This is the Chargers’ home opener and the atmosphere is expected to be electric.
Cholla lost its season opener to Pueblo Sept. 2 42-20 before narrowly beating Sahuarita 14-11 Sept. 9.
The Bulldogs, who had a bye last week, kicked off their season Sept. 2 with a 10-8 win over the Bisbee Pumas, keeping The Pick in Douglas for a second consecutive year.
“We were able to use our bye week to correct a lot of the mistakes we made against Bisbee and really focus on what our strengths are as a team,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said.
“Going into Cholla this week, we know they’re going to be tough. They’re well coached and play very hard so we need to come out firing. They have speed on their offense with some real good size along their offensive line. As long as our boys play with speed and discipline, limiting any dumb mistakes or penalties, I believe we should be able to match up and compete very well. Our guys are anxious to get back out there, and we look forward to our second test of the season before we finally get to come back home next week.”
Buena (1-1) at Nogales (0-1)
Following an impressive win over Sahuarita the week before when Buena rallied from a 9-0 deficit to win 27-9, the Colts were shut out at home last week by Marana, 35-0.
The last time Buena was shut out at home was 2016.
Buena running back Andres Bonilla ran for 185 yards on 24 carries against Marana but was unable to get in the end zone.
Nogales was shut out 10-0 by Rio Rico Sept. 2 and was off last week.
Tombstone (1-2) at Phoenix John Paul II (0-3)
Thanks to the play of sophomore quarterback DJ Elias the Yellow Jackets have an excellent chance of winning their second straight game Friday. Elias is the No. 3 passer in Cochise County and the No. 9 rusher with 240 yards on 28 carries.
In last week’s 47-8 win over Globe the game was stopped by the referees after freshman Jabari Thomas severely injured his knee.
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said in an email this week Thomas has a fracture of his tibia that will sideline him the rest of season.
“I feel like we performed well versus Globe,” Bonilla said. “In the second half we started making mistakes, which we gotta cut out before we get into region play. It was good to get our first win of the season; now we’re looking to build on that and keep it going. We should be 2-2 come Saturday morning.”
Bisbee (1-2) at Phoenix Veritas Prep Academy (1-3)
After beating Eloy Santa Cruz in its season opener, the Bisbee Pumas have suffered back-to-back losses, falling 10-8 to the Douglas Bulldogs and 55-18 to the Benson Bobcats Sept. 9 in Warren.
“As a team we talk about the season being two halves just like a game,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “We talk about handling adversity and how we have to respond to adversity just like in a game. We all believe within the program that every season has two or three ‘crossroads’ moments. Those are the moments a team has to collectively decide how they are going to respond.
“Benson was our first crossroads moment and I think these guys took the correct path. Overall, we are pretty healthy. It’s Week Four so we obviously have some bumps and bruises, but nothing major right now.”
Regarding Veritas:
“Veritas looks to have some good team speed and decent size,” Vertrees said. “They are well coached and align well. They are a competitive team, and we have to prepare well, but more importantly, we have to execute well in all three phases to get things back on track. For us that is key, we have to trust each other, do our job and protect the football. Our problems last week were in the little picture, so that is where our focus has been this week: details.”
San Manuel (3-1) at Valley Union (0-4)
It’s homecoming in Elfrida.
After getting shut out the first three games of the season Valley Union finally scored last week in a 24-16 loss to Boboquivari.
VU quarterback Kohan Evans scored the first touchdown of the season and had two 2-point conversions. He also passed for a TD to Elijah Riesgo.
San Manuel has dominated the Blue Devils since the teams began playing three years ago, winning the first meeting 28-6 before shutting out Valley Union 48-0 last year.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
