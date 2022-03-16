BISBEE — The defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers won their ninth straight game in impressive fashion Saturday evening, beating the 3A Wickenburg Wranglers 5-4 in the championship game of the Bisbee Pumas Baseball Tournament.
The three-day tournament took place March 10-12 at the Warren Ballpark and had eight teams divided up into two pools with the two pool winners meeting for the championship.
In Pool A there was Bisbee, St. David, San Miguel and Valley Union. In Pool B it was Alchesay, Kearney Ray, Wickenburg and Willcox. Each game was 90 minutes.
St. David went unbeaten at 3-0 and outscored its opposition 27-0. The Tigers pitching rotation had two one-hit games and a combined no-hitter between freshman Owen Judd, who had his second this season, and senior Jeremiah Gill.
Bisbee went 2-1 in Pool A play, its lone loss 3-0 to St. David. Valley Union was 1-3 and San Miguel 0-4. In Pool B, Wickenburg was 3-0 while Alchesay, Ray and Willcox were all 1-2.
In the finals on Saturday night, Judd started on the mound and got Wickenburg’s hitters to pop out twice and line out once.
Judd gave up his first hit of the tournament in the second inning, but later took part in a double play.
In the bottom half of the inning two walks and some aggressive base running gave the defending state champs an early lead when Koy Richardson walked and later stole home.
Four errors, a walk and some timely hitting allowed the Wranglers to score four runs in the top of the fourth.
Down by three going into the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers rallied. Junior Joshua Garrett started things off with a single to center. Wyatt Judd and Talon Haynie walked to load the bases with no outs. Owen Judd hit a sacrifice fly that scored Garrett. Jacob Goodman hit a shot that was bobbled by the Wickenburg defense and scored Wyatt Judd, making the score 4-3. Freshman Jadon Gill doubled on a 3-0 count that scored Goodman with the tying run and Haynie with the winning run.
Owen Judd got the complete game victory, giving up four hits while walking two and striking out four. He has a 4-0 record, has pitched in five of St. David’s 11 games, and has allowed six runs (only one earned), eight hits, walked four, hit one and struck out 28.
St. David had just three hits. Owen Judd was 1-for-2, Gill 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Garrett 1-for-2 with a run scored.
“That was a fun game,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We never quit. Before we went out for that last at bat, I told the players ‘guys, we’re going to win this and we’re going to win it right now.’ ”
Goodman said the decision he and his coaches made to pull Owen Judd from the mound when he had had a no-hitter going against Valley Union appeared to pay off.
“He goes out and throws strikes,” Goodman said. “He’s doing a great job for us.”
Goodman said he’s not surprised by his team’s 10-1 recor, but the players understand they have some work to do, especially when it comes to timely hitting and leaving runners stranded on base.
“These guys are really working hard every day in practice,” he said. “They show up every day ready to get better. They’re doing an amazing job. There is still a lot of baseball left and we need to keep improving and we can’t get complacent, or we’ll get in trouble.
“We’re cruising right now. We start region play on Tuesday and we go from there. We just need to keep it going. I’m proud of these guys.”
Goodman likes playing in the Bisbee tournament.
“That tournament is perfect for us because it’s only five innings, an hour and a half, so you can save some pitching a little bit,” Goodman said. “It’s such a fun tournament to go to and play in. Being in that environment in that ballpark is awesome.”
Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said his team also recorded a no-hitter when Jace Mitchell and Steven Delacruz pitched in a 12-4 win over San Miguel.
“All the base runners were from a walk and a few errors,” he said. “No actual hits (were) given up.”
Jace was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Travis Morin was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, AJ Vasquez was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Elijah Riesgo was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
St. David had a road game Tuesday at Sells Baboquivari. The Tigers host Fort Thomas on March 22 before heading to Patagonia March 23.
Valley Union (1-2) is at Patagonia March 21 and hosts Duncan March 22.
Willcox (4-5) isa at Benson March 22 and hosts Pima March 25.
Bisbee (5-3-1) hosts Thatcher Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark and will be at Morenci on Friday.
