ST DAVID − The St. David Tigers, last year’s 1A state runners-up, improved to 5-0 Friday after knocking off Heber Mogollon, the two-time defending 1A state champion, 61-44 on senior night for the Tigers.
The win somewhat avenged last year’s two losses to the Mustangs, one of which came during the regular season, the other in the state finals.
Friday’s loss to St. David is Mogollon’s second in the past three seasons, the first coming two weeks prior to Hayden. It was also the first time St. David has beaten the Mustangs since 2016.
“I was very pleased with our grit and determination,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “I told our players before the game that this would be one they would remember for the rest of their lives. It was a battle and our guys played well and persevered against a very tough and well-coached opponent. Lots of guys stepped up and played extremely well.
“We did commit our first turnover since game one, but I thought we took care of the ball pretty well and forced some turnovers to win the turnover battle, which is always our goal.
“We played better on our kick coverage this week. We also stayed pretty balanced offensively with around 250 yards both rushing and passing. We made some great plays, but also made several mistakes and some mental errors that we’ll need to fix over the next few weeks as we get ready for the rest of the season and the playoffs.
“We also gave up a lot more points than we’d like, but Mogollon is very explosive and hard to stop. Fortunately, our offense was still able to put up a lot of points.”
Mogollon took the opening drive of the game for a score, leading 8-0 lead following the 2-point conversion.
St. David countered on its opening drive. Quarterback Ryan Gooding completed a 27-yard TD pass to Matteo Carrara. Paul Parker’s extra point cut Mogollon’s lead to 8-7.
The Mustangs came right back on its ensuing possession and scored, this time failing on the conversion for a 14-7 lead.
Connor Curtis’ 2-yard run followed by Parker’s extra point tied the game at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was even more entertaining as both teams continued to trade TDs. Each team scored 22 points this quarter and the rivals were tied 36-36 at the half.
Curtis had a 2-yard TD run this quarter for St. David, Gooding had a 25-yard TD pass to Carraffa and a 65-yard TD pass to Koy Richardson.
The Tigers provided some distance between them and the Mustangs in the third as Gooding had two 5-yard TD passes, both to Curtis.
Mogollon scored early in the fourth and successfully converted the 2-point conversion, pulling within four.
Gooding and Marek Haynie each then scored on 1-yard runs as the Tigers closed out the game by scoring the last 13 points.
“Our linemen played very well,” Davis said. “Ryan made several great plays with his arm and his feet, and our receivers were clutch, pulling down some tough catches in traffic.
“Our running backs were workhorses as well, and Marek probably had the best game of his life tonight.
“So overall, I’m very pleased. We’ll enjoy it until we break down film and coaches show them the mistakes they made. We’ll get a little humbled and then hopefully make the adjustments we need to make to keep improving.”
Gooding, Cochise County’s top passer, was 14 of 24 for 269 yards, five TDs and his first interception of the season.
Through five games the senior QB has passed for 992 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Haynie had 27 carries for 135 yards and a score. Gooding had eight carries for 95 and a score and Curtis four for 14 and two scores.
Koy Richardson led the Tigers’ receivers with five receptions for 104 yards and a TD. Carrafa had three for 75 and two scores, Kydin Richardson four for 59 and Curtis two for 10 with two TDs.
Defensively Kydin Richardson and Haynie led the Tigers with 12 tackles each.
Up next is Valley Union, which has been struggling this season.
“I know they’re down, but rivalry games can be unpredictable, and we certainly won’t take them for granted,” Davis said. “As our defensive coordinator, Coach (Greg) Barker, often reminds us: ‘We respect everyone, but fear no one.’ ”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.