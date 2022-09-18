ST DAVID − The St. David Tigers, last year’s 1A state runners-up, improved to 5-0 Friday after knocking off Heber Mogollon, the two-time defending 1A state champion, 61-44 on senior night for the Tigers.

The win somewhat avenged last year’s two losses to the Mustangs, one of which came during the regular season, the other in the state finals.

