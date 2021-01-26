ST. DAVID — The St. David Schools’ Gymnasium is back in use after water damage required their entire wooden court to be replaced.
“This past spring we noticed that the gym floor was buckling in the corners and on different areas of the court,” St. David principal Andrew Brogan said. “We immediately called in a company to take moisture samples. They found water under the floor and the amount of damage caused would require the floor to be replaced.”
Even though removal of the old floor started in the summer, the process was not a quick fix. Preliminary testing took place in May 2020. Next came the removal of the old floor followed by the meticulous task of replacing it. After the new wood was installed and the threshold around the court was completed, the volleyball and basketball court lines were drawn.
“We (the floor designers, athletic director Jon Watts, and I) were in the gym discussing the layout of the floor and how and where to put our Tiger mascot,” Brogan said. “I asked how large we could make it because I was thinking about several colleges around the country that have really big mascots on their courts. They told us it could be any size we wanted so I asked them to make it as big as they could as long as it met the state guidelines.”
As the appearance of the court started taking shape, Brogan again began thinking about college courts that have impressed him and the University of Arizona court immediately came into his mind. The image of Coach Lute Olson’s signature on McKale Center’s basketball court stood out. That’s when the final touch to the Tigers’ new floor took its form.
Brogan pictured two signatures front and center, one on each side of the half court line. The names that would permanently grace the Tigers’ court would be those of coach Bary Judd and coach Orland Merrill, two dedicated educators and coaches who had spent tireless hours working with the St. David students and athletes
“I asked the floor designers if putting signatures on the court was a possibility and was told that if I got them the signatures that they could enlarge them to the size we wanted,” Brogan said. “Now I just needed to get the signatures.”
Judd, a 1962 St. David alumni, returned to his alma mater in 1974 to teach art and Spanish. In addition, he coached a number of Tiger sports including football, basketball, and track & field. His longest coaching tenures were in both girls’ basketball (18 regional titles, 2 state runner-up titles, and 4 state championships) and track & field (7 state championships and 7 runners-up titles). Judd retired from St. David in 2006 but recently returned to teach one middle school and two high school art classes as well as helping coach middle school girls’ basketball.
“I (knew) I needed to get coach Judd’s signature so one day during school I called him to the office and asked him to sign a document that I said we needed,” Brogan said. “Now we just needed to get coach Merrill’s signature.”
Merrill, also a St. David alumni, started teaching typing, accounting, and business at St. David in 1966. In addition to teaching, he coached volleyball (7 state championships and runners-up titles), tennis (several singles and doubles championships) and basketball. In total, Merrill put in over 30 years of coaching for the St. David schools. Merrill, who also served as the school’s athletic director from 1992-2003, retired in 2003. Merrill died in 2005.
“My dad was totally dedicated to the St. David Schools,” Ora Linn Goodman said of her father and high school volleyball and tennis coach. “All of my brothers and sisters and I played sports for our dad. When I was a senior we took the state volleyball championship and my doubles tennis team took state. The one thing about having our dad as our coach was that he never brought practices or games home – he left them at school and on the court. At home we were just a family.
“The school contacted me asking if anyone in my family had my dad’s signature. We started looking through papers and files and I finally found one on my wedding certificate because he was one of our witnesses. We had the signature scanned and gave it to Andrew.”
So the pieces of the Tigers’ new gym floor were all falling into place. The mascot would go from free throw line to free throw line and the signatures of two of St. David’s educators and coaches would be emblazoned on the floor for posterity.
“I was so excited that we could honor coach Judd and coach Merrill,” Brogan said. “Honoring them is also honoring some of the many traditions we have here at St. David.”
A final piece in the refurbishing of the Tigers’ gym floor would come at the St. David governing board’s September 2020 meeting when their board voted unanimously to rename the gymnasium after the two men who put so many years into their school and community. The new name is the ‘Orland Merrill and Bary Judd Gymnasium’.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tigers’ gymnasium, which was finished in December 2020 and will be dedicated at a later date. The first games on the new floor, however, will take place on Friday when the Tigers take on the Pima Roughriders in basketball.
